Unbridled episode 2: Is Fact To File the one to take Cheltenham Gold Cup crown from Galopin Des Champs?

Has dual winner Galopin Des Champs finally met his match in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in stablemate Fact To File?

That was one of the big talking points for Matt Chapman and Paddy Brennan on the second episode of Unbridled.

The Willie Mullins pair dominate the market for the big race in March next year, with Fact To File a general 5/2 ahead of the defending champ at 7/2.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Last weekend saw the first meeting between the two in a stacked renewal of the John Durkan at Punchestown, with Fact To File impressing many by seeing off fellow Gold Cup contenders Spillane's Tower and Fastorslow, with Galopin Des Champs in contention until being passed into third late on.

How much of a marker that was for March's extended three-and-a-quarter-mile test was questioned by Matt, but Paddy was certainly taken by the winner.

Image: Fact To File (near) and Galopin Des Champs battle it out in the John Durkan

"Fact To File is the one horse who really came to the fore this weekend," Brennan said. "I think he's just an unbelievable animal, he does things with such ease.

"All roads lead to the Gold Cup. I was blown away by him."

Chapman was not so quick to look away from the reigning champ. He said: "The general gist after the John Durkan was that this was one of the most amazing races we've ever seen with Fact To File, Spillane's Tower, Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow all in the mix.

"It was great to see them all coming together but I find it quite extraordinary that everyone is taking a race over two and a half miles as the key trial for a race over an extended three miles and two furlongs.

"While I completely understand that this was a fantastic horse race, this was full of horses not running over the trip they are meant to run over. I don't think it's given you any clue whatsoever to what happens in a Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"Stamina is key to Galopin Des Champs, yet stamina was the one thing he didn't need in the John Durkan. Give him three and a quarter at Cheltenham, he will power away from everything.

Image: Galopin Des Champs landed in his second successive Cheltenham Gold Cup this year

"You are dealing with one of the best Gold Cup winners out there and he's not old, he's only eight, turning nine next year. Technically, he should be in his prime."

Brennan replied: "But he didn't have Fact To File in his way in 2023.

"To have the pinnacle of a Gold Cup horse, you have to be able to win over various trips.

"Fact To File has won over three miles so we pretty much know he stays. I have no doubt about that.

Image: Fact To File and Mark Walsh after winning the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham this year

"In the John Durkan, you are putting everyone on a level playing field.

"We know Galopin Des Champs is better over further and he's run well but I would not swap Fact To File. He ticks every box.

"When you've come up the hill in a Gold Cup twice like Galopin Des Champs, to go and do that a third time you have to be some horse.

"For a new pretender like Fact To File, I think it'll be much easier and he's got everything it takes to win a Gold Cup."

Watch Matt & Paddy Unbridled on the At The Races YouTube channel and podcast platforms.