Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle, Lingfield and Wolverhampton feature

There are a trio of meetings on Monday on Sky Sports Racing with jumping action at Lingfield and all-weather thrillers at Newcastle and Wolverhampton.

5.00 Newcastle- Altmore headlines for William Haggas

The unexposed Altmore headlines for Haggas in the Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap (5.00).

Adam Farragher takes the mount on the three-year-old who was just denied the hat-trick when finishing fifth at Doncaster on his last start. He drops back to calmer waters in this Class 3 company and is unexposed, he could get back to winning ways.

Jack Channon's Ingra Tor finished a credible second at Wolverhampton last time and just got beaten by an improving horse. He shouldn't be discounted despite a 1lb rise in the weights.

Rohaan is an interesting contender here being well-handicapped plus his form with multiple Group 3 victories. He has struggled of late but at 10lb below his last winning mark, this is a much easier contest for him with the useful claimed Jordan Williams taking a further 5lb off his back.

3.30 Lingfield - Veterans Le Ligerien and Saint Xavier clash

Veterans Le Ligerien and Saint Xavier face off in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase (3.30).

Joe Tizzard saddles the eleven-year-old Le Ligerien as he tries to notch his ninth win under rules. He showed more promise last time out returning from a wind op and 188-day break finishing third in a similar contest at Wincanton last time. He won off a higher mark last November and he could return to that form here.

It is interesting to see trainer Richard Hobson drop Saint Xavier back to 2m4f having ran in the Southern National over much further. He finished a very respectable fifth at big outside odds. Although he is inconsistent does rate as a danger off bottom weight.

Top Ville Ben could also have a say if he gets his conditions, he has course form and in this smaller field he could thrive.

4.45 Wolverhampton - Last Time Out winners Twilight Fun and Ecclesiastical feature

Last time out victors Twilight Fun and Ecclesiastical feature in the Weekly £5 Free Bet With BetUK Handicap (4.45).

Joey Haynes has ridden Twilight Fun on all his career starts and is three from seven on the all-weather. Trainer Chelsea Banham has clearly found that the key to this one is cheekpieces as he's won his last two since they've been applied and bids for the hat-trick today. He does have to prove he can do it away from Chelmsford and needs to defy a 5lb rise.

James Horton's Dashing Harry was last seen justifying favouritism at Southwell. He is a consistent performer and is still lightly raced so he has a big chance of backing that Southwell performance up here.

Acklam Express & Almarada Prince complete the shortlist.

Watch every race from Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday December 9.