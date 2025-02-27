Cheltenham Festival: Constitution Hill's Kempton gallop causes clash in the Unbridled studio between Paddy Brennan and Matt Chapman
Constitution Hill was ruled out of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival after a disappointing gallop at Kempton; the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner returned to the track this week to work with stablemates That's Nice and Aston Martini
Thursday 27 February 2025 11:50, UK
Tensions ran high in the Unbridled studio as hosts Matt Chapman and Paddy Brennan clashed over the reaction to Constitution Hill's pre-Cheltenham gallop at Kempton.
Returning to the scene of last year's drama, when the former champ's Festival hopes were dashed after a disastrous outing at the track, it was plain sailing this time around as Nico de Boinville strode clear of his two gallop partners - That's Nice and Aston Martini.
Trainer Nicky Henderson described watching his star as "frightening", but Brennan was eager to point out that Aston Martini is rated only 126 and That's Nice is a very inexperienced horse.
Chapman, meanwhile, believes the Champion Hurdle favourite looks "better than ever" and said: "I have never seen anything rocket past like Constitution Hill did yesterday. No wonder Nicky said it was frightening.
"It was frightening because Constitution Hill is the biggest monster on planet Earth."
Brennan bit back: "Calm down Matt! Calm down. You're getting carried away.
"It's great to see because we didn't want any episodes like last year, but he didn't go through that gallop telling me much.
"If Brighterdaysahead runs in the Champion Hurdle, which I think she will, she'll serve it up to him."
Buckley hoping Brennan eats 'dollops of humble pie'
Chapman then got Constitution Hill's owner Michael Buckley on the phone to get his reaction to the gallop and to Brennan's comments.
Buckley, who was at Kempton to see his star in action, said: "I want him [Brennan] to entertain your listeners with his views and if, by any chance, come March 11 you're wrong and we win then it'll be so much fun - all those dollops of humble pie he'll have to eat.
"It wasn't meant to be a piece of work. Nicky summed it up, he said: 'there were two horses working and another horse doing his own thing'.
"I think you should stop on this topic now and just see what happens on the day.
"The horse has had a great preparation and he's taking his racing much better which shows he's physically a more mature horse.
"He had a happy time yesterday and I think if he gets there in that form, he has an outstanding chance of winning."
