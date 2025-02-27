Cheltenham Festival: Constitution Hill's Kempton gallop causes clash in the Unbridled studio between Paddy Brennan and Matt Chapman

Tensions ran high in the Unbridled studio as hosts Matt Chapman and Paddy Brennan clashed over the reaction to Constitution Hill's pre-Cheltenham gallop at Kempton.

Returning to the scene of last year's drama, when the former champ's Festival hopes were dashed after a disastrous outing at the track, it was plain sailing this time around as Nico de Boinville strode clear of his two gallop partners - That's Nice and Aston Martini.

Trainer Nicky Henderson described watching his star as "frightening", but Brennan was eager to point out that Aston Martini is rated only 126 and That's Nice is a very inexperienced horse.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Chapman, meanwhile, believes the Champion Hurdle favourite looks "better than ever" and said: "I have never seen anything rocket past like Constitution Hill did yesterday. No wonder Nicky said it was frightening.

"It was frightening because Constitution Hill is the biggest monster on planet Earth."

Image: Constitution Hill stretched clear of That's Nice and Aston Martini

Brennan bit back: "Calm down Matt! Calm down. You're getting carried away.

"It's great to see because we didn't want any episodes like last year, but he didn't go through that gallop telling me much.

"If Brighterdaysahead runs in the Champion Hurdle, which I think she will, she'll serve it up to him."

Buckley hoping Brennan eats 'dollops of humble pie'

Chapman then got Constitution Hill's owner Michael Buckley on the phone to get his reaction to the gallop and to Brennan's comments.

Buckley, who was at Kempton to see his star in action, said: "I want him [Brennan] to entertain your listeners with his views and if, by any chance, come March 11 you're wrong and we win then it'll be so much fun - all those dollops of humble pie he'll have to eat.

Image: Michael Buckley, owner of Constitution Hill, is hoping his horse can prove Paddy Brennan wrong

"It wasn't meant to be a piece of work. Nicky summed it up, he said: 'there were two horses working and another horse doing his own thing'.

"I think you should stop on this topic now and just see what happens on the day.

"The horse has had a great preparation and he's taking his racing much better which shows he's physically a more mature horse.

"He had a happy time yesterday and I think if he gets there in that form, he has an outstanding chance of winning."

Watch Unbridled, in association with BoyleSports, on the At The Races YouTube channel.