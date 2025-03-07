Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle hosts seven-race card

It's all eyes on the all-weather this Friday with Newcastle the sole venue as they host a competitive seven-race card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

8.15 Newcastle - Tasever and Streak Lightning feature

Tasever has enjoyed a successful all-weather campaign, winning four times since November and also finishing placed on several starts. Patrick Morris' five-year-old bids to land the Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap and although he has a length to find with Streak Lightning, he has a three-pound pull in the weights which gives him a chance to reverse the form.

Streak Lightning bounced back to form when scoring in the aforementioned course-and-distance event and will need to step forward again if he's to defy the rise under Joanna Mason.

Plenty have chances including the Gemma Tutty-trained topweight King's School who drops down in grade with Kaiya Fraser claiming three pounds.

6.45 Newcastle - Debut winners Advancing and Nordic Norm clash

Karl Burke's Nordic Norm made a winning debut when showing a great attitude to see off Warrant Holder over this course and distance last month and this well-bred colt should have more to offer under Sam James.

Advancing is another who arrives having been successful on his first start over this trip at Kempton. James Ferguson's three-year-old kept on strongly and looks capable of better especially when heading over further.

Newcomers Topteam and Cameron Highlander are worth a watch in the market.

6.15 Newcastle - In-form Kats Bob and Tantomile headline

A trappy BetUK: It's Where The UK Bets Handicap sees last-time winners Kats Bob and Tantomile clash.

Kats Bob made a winning start for trainer Ruth Carr when narrowly landing a course and distance handicap and with the form of that run looking solid he should be in the mix again here.

The Richard Fahey-trained Tantomile broke her maiden when taking a Southwell handicap on her last start under this rider and her connections will hope the hood will work for a second time if she is to follow up in this better race.

Others to note include Sibyl Charm who drops back in class having finished a solid third over this track and trip last month and a similar effort would see him competitive off this one-pound lower mark.