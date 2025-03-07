Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle hosts seven-race card
Advancing and Nordic Norm face off in their bids to double up following debut victories but they face some potentially smart newcomers who could be anything, and My Kinda Ghaiy looks a potential improver also; Newcastle host seven races in all, live on Sky Sports Racing from 5.15pm
Wednesday 5 March 2025 17:57, UK
It's all eyes on the all-weather this Friday with Newcastle the sole venue as they host a competitive seven-race card, live on Sky Sports Racing.
8.15 Newcastle - Tasever and Streak Lightning feature
Tasever has enjoyed a successful all-weather campaign, winning four times since November and also finishing placed on several starts. Patrick Morris' five-year-old bids to land the Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap and although he has a length to find with Streak Lightning, he has a three-pound pull in the weights which gives him a chance to reverse the form.
Streak Lightning bounced back to form when scoring in the aforementioned course-and-distance event and will need to step forward again if he's to defy the rise under Joanna Mason.
Plenty have chances including the Gemma Tutty-trained topweight King's School who drops down in grade with Kaiya Fraser claiming three pounds.
6.45 Newcastle - Debut winners Advancing and Nordic Norm clash
Karl Burke's Nordic Norm made a winning debut when showing a great attitude to see off Warrant Holder over this course and distance last month and this well-bred colt should have more to offer under Sam James.
Advancing is another who arrives having been successful on his first start over this trip at Kempton. James Ferguson's three-year-old kept on strongly and looks capable of better especially when heading over further.
Newcomers Topteam and Cameron Highlander are worth a watch in the market.
6.15 Newcastle - In-form Kats Bob and Tantomile headline
A trappy BetUK: It's Where The UK Bets Handicap sees last-time winners Kats Bob and Tantomile clash.
Kats Bob made a winning start for trainer Ruth Carr when narrowly landing a course and distance handicap and with the form of that run looking solid he should be in the mix again here.
The Richard Fahey-trained Tantomile broke her maiden when taking a Southwell handicap on her last start under this rider and her connections will hope the hood will work for a second time if she is to follow up in this better race.
Others to note include Sibyl Charm who drops back in class having finished a solid third over this track and trip last month and a similar effort would see him competitive off this one-pound lower mark.