Cheltenham Festival Preview Night: Davy Russell reveals key to Brighterdaysahead beating Constitution Hill

Davy Russell, a 22-time Cheltenham Festival winner, believes he may know the key to whether Brighterdaysahead can beat Constitution Hill in a mouth-watering Champion Hurdle clash this year.

Russell joined fellow panellists Mick Fitzgerald, Matt Chapman and host Tony Ennis for the 2025 At The Races Cheltenham Preview Night, in association with Bet365.

With Russell's former boss confirming on Monday that his star mare will indeed take on Nicky Henderson's 2023 Champion Hurdle, the team were split on her chances of success.

Russell said: "I think we have an Istrabraq and a Brave Inca here. Constitution Hill is a class horse, travels and jumps like a cat. Then you've got Brighterdaysahead who can go hard from the front and grind it out. This is a hell of a Champion Hurdle.

"Not only does Constitution Hill have Brighterdaysahead to keep an eye on but he also may have Lossiemouth beside him and State Man waiting in the wings.

"The tactics are key and my only worry is that King Of Kingsfield won't take them far enough. He needs to carry Brighterdaysahead as far as possible.

"If you give Constitution Hill any chance to come back on the bridle, he'll fill up and recharge the batteries.

"If they can get him working from the top of the hill, all the way down and into the straight, you'll test his mettle then."

Image: Brighterdaysahead sees off last year's Champion Hurdle winner State Man

Chapman was having none of that though and believes it is a straightforward task for one of the greatest hurdlers to ever grace the track.

He said: "When Brighterdaysahead won at Leopardstown, she was rated 155, and when Constitution Hill won last time, he was rated 175.

"You're dealing with a freak here, not just another Champion Hurdle winner.

"This is Frankel over jumps."

Image: Constitution Hill marched to victory on reappearance in the Christmas Hurdle

Fitzgerald knows the Seven Barrows yard intimately. He says the vibes are strong and thinks Brighterdaysahead's appearance actually could make things simpler for the favourite.

"In his homework, he's as good as 2023," Fitzgerald said. "I think the mare being in the race makes this a great Champion Hurdle but also it makes it almost easier for Constitution Hill, the harder they go.

"When he was at his brilliant best in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle you had Dysart Dynamo and Jonbon. The harder they went, the easier he found it and won 22 lengths.

"People are saying he's not the same horse now as then. They [Nicky Henderson's team] think he is.

"I think she's a brilliant mare but he'll be swinging into the home straight and go by her at the last."

