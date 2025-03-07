Cheltenham Festival best bets: Weekend Winners team pick out their horses to follow

With just three days to go before the Cheltenham Festival kicks off, Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix have nominated their best bets for each day of the meeting as well as a host of longshots to get the juices flowing.

The excitement is building ahead of next week's Cheltenham Festival with racing set to commence at 1.20pm on Tuesday afternoon with the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle raising the curtain on what is sure to be another special spectacle.

Our Weekend Winners team have been busy coming up with their best bets for the week ahead of us and have nominated their NAP's for the meeting on their weekly show.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sam Boswell…

Tuesday

Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle: Kopek Des Bordes

"If you go back through his runs, his bumper was at the Easter meeting at Fairyhouse, a really buzzy and big day and then Leopardstown is always a big crowd. Are the paddock watchers going to suddenly all put him up as a negative because he's acting a bit strange in the parade ring? Which would mean we might get a better price."

"I'm taking the half-glass full approach where he's been able to achieve what he's done whilst acting like this. Maybe it's just his make-up? He might just be like this and it might not be an immaturity thing. I think he looks a special thing."

Kate Tracey…

Wednesday

BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase: Jonbon

"He's had the stone thrown at him regarding his Cheltenham form, but the three times he's been beaten, he's finished second on each occasion. He was behind Constitution Hill in the Supreme, El Fabiolo when he was at the peak of his powers and Elixir De Nuts when he tried to take the fourth last with him and still nearly won."

"The only thing missing from his CV is a Champion Chase win so I hope he can get that and he can finally get the credit he really deserves as a great horse."

Declan Rix…

Friday

JCB Triumph Hurdle: East India Dock

"I just think on form and by my own figures he has eight pounds in hand and, I accept he's had more opportunities to get to his mark, but I also think that experience is going to count for a lot with these juveniles. He's a half-brother to Burdett Road and by Golden Horn, he's got a wonderful pedigree for this, he's taken to hurdles so well and looks really straightforward."

"I hope Sam Twiston-Davies rides him like a good horse and doesn't go too hard out in front, he will stay but he doesn't need to set this race up for anything else."