Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton and Newcastle host live all-weather meetings on Wednesday

It's all eyes on the all-weather this Wednesday evening as Wolverhampton and Newcastle host competitive action, live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.55 Wolverhampton - Rhythm N Hooves and Almaty Star headline

A competitive opening Weekly £5 Free Bet With BetUK Handicap sees Robert Cowell's last-time winners Rhythm N Hooves and Almaty Star headline.

Rhythm N Hooves capitalised on a dropping mark when beating Almaty Star at Southwell in January and, having been beaten on his next start, he returned to winning ways earlier this month. A three-pound rise in the weights might not stop him from following up.

Stablemate Almaty Star made all when landing a course and distance event on his last start under Hollie Doyle and must be feared if able to dominate again under new pilot Jack Mitchell.

Fellow Cowell runner Michaela's Boy and Archie Watson's Spartan Arrow rate best of the rest.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Marhaba Ghaiyyath fancied for Johnston team

The Charlie Johnston team look to have a useful prospect on their hands as Marhaba Ghaiyyath bids to follow up his recent Lingfield success in the Free Bets With BetUK Bet Club Restricted Novice Stakes. Second on debut at this track, he built on that when showing a great attitude to land a maiden at the Surrey venue and must be feared under a penalty.

Luisa showed she had improved from her debut effort at Leicester when third here in November and looks an intriguing contender as she steps up in distance.

Of the others, Flute D'Or will be hoping to progress from her debut fifth.

5.05 Newcastle - High Court Judge contests strong opener

A cracking opener sees Horse Of The Year contender High Court Judge top a field of six for the Free Bets With BetUK Bet Club Handicap at Newcastle.

The James Owen-trained five-year-old scored for the sixth time this calendar year when comfortably claiming a Southwell handicap last week and he looks the one to beat as he heads up to two miles under a five-pound penalty.

Several hold strong claims, including Kempton victor Comte De Loir, while Scotland The Brave ran out an impressive winner of a course and distance heat in February and this lightly-raced performer should have more to offer off a four-pound higher mark.

Best of the rest

7.15 Newcastle - Pallas Lord seeks hat-trick in what looks a tight affair in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap and, with a 20 per cent strike-rate, it is hard to envisage him not being in the money.

Turbo Command has not won in just over a year but his last victory came over this course and seven-furlong distance off two pounds higher, so a big run cannot be dismissed.

8.15 Newcastle - The Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap sees Tasever make his eighth start since the turn of the year and he has only failed to finish out of the frame once in that time.

Trais Flours was officially rated 115 at the peak of his powers and, now down to 63, has been running well of late, including when seventh on his last two appearances where both races did not play out favourably. You would not want to discount another big run.

Watch all the action from Wolverhampton and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday March 12.