Cheltenham Festival: Brighterdaysahead heading over fences next season after Champion Hurdle disappointment
Brighterdaysahead finished a disappointing fourth in the Champion Hurdle, behind outsiders Golden Ace, Burdett Road and Winter Fog; Gordon Elliott still searching for first winner of the week but has favourite Teahupoo in the Stayers' Hurdle on Thursday
Wednesday 12 March 2025 17:39, UK
Gordon Elliott has confirmed his plans to send Brighterdaysahead over fences next season after a disappointing effort in Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle.
The Gigginstown-owned mare was well-touted by her camp to upset Constitution Hill in the feature on day one of the Cheltenham Festival.
But, it all went wrong for the leading fancies in the race. Constitution Hill and State Man both fell, while Brighterdaysahead finished tamely into fourth behind a trio of outsiders: Golden Ace, Burdett Road and Winter Fog.
Speaking exclusively to Unbridled host Matt Chapman at Cheltenham, Elliott said: "I'd say we're going chasing now, definitely.
"She'll want a trip and she'd stay three miles. We'll probably start her over the middle distance and see how we go.
"It was heartbreaking yesterday but it's one of them things. We'll be there for another day."
It has been a blank meeting for Elliott's team so far, but he is hoping Teahupoo can defend his Stayers' Hurdle crown on Thursday.
"He's a horse that runs well fresh," Elliott said. "It worked well for him last year so we'll do it again.
"He's in good form. I'd like a little bit of rain but we're happy. He ticks a lot of boxes for the race."