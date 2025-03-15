Today on Sky Sports Racing: Midlands National Day

Uttoxeter host the Midlands Grand National on Saturday afternoon and we have action from Newcastle, Southwell and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.00 Uttoxeter - Knockanore and Apple Away contest feature marathon

A typically open and competitive renewal of this feature Jenningsbet Midlands Grand National sees Mr Vango top a field of 17.

The Ryan Potter-trained Knockanore produced a scintillating display when running away with the Eider Chase at Newcastle on his last start and bids to follow up off this 10-pound higher mark.

Lucinda Russell's Apple Away is a consistent and tough mare who has finished runner-up on her last three starts including when behind Famous Bridge in the National Trial at Haydock. A similar effort should see her in the frame under Derek Fox.

Sara Bradstock's Mr Vango seeks a hat-trick after his impressive Peter Marsh success, while Welsh Grand National victor Val Dancer is best of the rest.

5.30 Wolverhampton - Plage De Havre and Wonder Legend clash

Andrew Balding's Plage De Havre has progressed with every start, culminating with an impressive success at Newcastle last month. Lightly raced having only had the four starts, he has plenty of scope for improvement despite a nine-pound hike in the weights.

James Ferguson's Wonder Legend rates the chief threat under Hollie Doyle. A dual winner on this surface at the end of last year, he returned with a solid second at Kempton and will be expected to step forward here.

Jonjo and AJ O'Neill's Circuit Breaker completes the shortlist.

6.45 Southwell - Humam and Leadenhall Street feature

Andrew Balding's Humam has scored on both starts on the all-weather including when beating subsequent Spring Cup winner Rebel's Gamble and could prove hard to beat as he drops in class under James Doyle.

Plenty in here bring in winning form including Leadenhall Street. James Fanshawe's three-year-old got off the mark when taking a lesser race over this course and distance and cannot be ruled out under an eight-pound penalty.

Fan Mail comfortably claimed a Newcastle maiden and warrants respect, while Wolverhampton victor Ziggy's Angel makes her three-year-old return.

Best of the rest

2.25 Uttoxeter -

The JenningsBet Handicap Hurdle looks a typically competitive renewal, and Joyeux Machin heads the market having last been seen chasing home Altobelli in another valuable contest at Ascot and looks like another improving type for the Skelton team.

Samuel Spade won on the same Ascot card, putting in a really striking display to win impressively off top-weight but has incurred an eight-pound penalty as a consequence.

Winter Million Weekend-winner Guard Duty also looks like a horse firmly on the up for the Emma Lavelle team, as he arrives here bidding for the hat-trick but will also have to overcome a steep rise in the weights for his recent exploits.

Backmersackme makes the trip over for Emmet Mullins who has a knack for landing these valuable prizes.

3.47 Newcastle -

Harry Derham's Givemefive attempts to return to winning ways in the Smirnoff At Spy Bar Handicap Hurdle on Saturday afternoon, having bumped into some useful rivals since winning a valuable contest at Cheltenham last October.

Pay The Piper heads the weights on his return to hurdles and has been running with great credit of the larger obstacles of late so will likely prove to be a tough nut to crack for the Ann Hamilton yard.