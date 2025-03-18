Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton all-weather card features live on Tuesday evening

It's all eyes on the all-weather on Tuesday with Wolverhampton the sole venue as the track hosts a competitive eight-race card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.55 Wolverhampton

With the turf Flat season beckoning some exciting debutants line up for the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Fillies' Novice Stakes at Dunstall Park.

The Sheikh Obaid-owned Victoria Harbour is the ninth foal from Dubai Queen, who has also produced Royal Rhyme and Sharja Queen, and the filly is set to make her debut for Karl Burke in a hot-looking contest.

No Nay Never filly Opera Score represents owner Michael Tabor and training duo Simon and Ed Crisford. She is a distant relative to dual Group One winner Shareta and Harry Davies takes the ride on her racecourse debut.

Joy Of Dubai made a promising debut when sent off 7/2 for a Kempton maiden, staying on strongly to get up for second. Roger Varian's daughter of Astrelle should improve for her neck defeat.

6.00 Wolverhampton

Archie Watson will hope Aurora Majesty can maintain his unbeaten status in the Weekly Free Bets With BetMGM Extra Restricted Novice Stakes. He was a warm order to go in on debut and ran out an impressive winner, brushing aside a consistent sort despite looking green and will surely come on for that experience.

He takes on Aviano who was punted off the boards on debut for Marco Botti and just got up to beat an 82-rated filly. He looked green throughout and never really appeared to be travelling until picking up smartly in the home straight.

The Richard Hughes-trained Critical Aclaim lines up having made a decent debut at Kempton when chasing home a subsequent winner. He was sent off a short price that day and could prove better in time.

8.30 Wolverhampton

The Laurence Bellman-owned Starfighter has found a new lease of life recently with form figures of 2131 in his last four starts. Edward Greatrex picks up the ride in the BetUK: It's Where The UK Bets Handicap and has won aboard the experienced nine-year-old before.

Hector Crouch looks to extend his lead in the AW champion jockey title race aboard Forest Spirit who bolted up in an apprentice handicap at Southwell last time and Michael Bell is quick to return him to the track.

Harry The Haggler has been in form in recent weeks and arrives here off an unchanged mark.

3.50 Fontainebleau

Amy Murphy's likeable gelding Pride Of America is set to return at Fontainebleau on Tuesday afternoon. The 2023 John Smith's Cup winner was last seen finishing well behind Royal Champion on New Year's Eve but enters calmer waters here and could go well.