Grand National: Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin ruled out of Aintree bid

Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Inothewayurthinkin will not bid for an historic double in the Randox Grand National at Aintree next month, his trainer Gavin Cromwell has announced.

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old repaid the faith of his connections after being supplemented for the blue riband with a fantastic victory under Mark Walsh at Prestbury Park on Friday, powering clear of dual Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs on the run-in.

Inothewayurthinkin was the ante-post Grand National favourite as a result and, in the immediate aftermath of his Gold Cup success, was cut to a best-priced 3/1 to become only the second horse to win National Hunt racing's two most prestigious prizes after Golden Miller, who completed the double in 1934.

However, after taking a few days to mull over the decision, Cromwell confirmed on Tuesday morning that his charge will not line up in the world's most famous steeplechase.

He said: "He's only a seven-year-old and we've worked hard on his jumping this season and his jumping has improved an awful lot.

"We think it's the right thing to do. It's all about doing the right thing for the horse."

With Aintree now off the table, Inothewayurthinkin could round off his season in the Punchestown Gold Cup, but that is also far from certain.

"Punchestown is an option, but it's certainly not for definite," Cromwell added.

"He's come out of the race well."

Ten other horses will also miss Aintree after the latest confirmation stage, including Inothewayurthinkin's Gold Cup rivals Monty's Star, The Real Whacker and Gentlemansgame.

After disappointing in the Mares' Chase, Limerick Lace is also a non-runner for JP McManus, while Envoi Allen - off the back of a seventh consecutive Cheltenham Festival appearance - will also not take his chance.

Galvin, Trelawne, Pinkerton, Git Maker and Gericault Roque are the other no-shows for the big race on April 5.