Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jasmine Bliss and Siog Geal contest Grade 2 on Newbury Jumps finale card

Newbury hosts jumps racing for the final time this campaign today, with Jasmine Bliss and Siog Geal headlining the feature Grade 2 contest.

3.15 Newbury - Jasmine Bliss and Siog Geal among 16-runner finale

A wide-open renewal of the feature Grade 2 BetVictor British EBF "National Hunt" Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.

In-form Jasmine Bliss will head the weights under Paul O'Brien. Harry Derham's six-year-old has been in flying form this winter, winning on two of her four starts, and will be fancied to land the hat-trick as she steps up in grade. Proven to favour good to soft ground, she will be well placed to strike for a trainer that has been on fire lately, boasting a strike rate above 25 per cent since March 6.

Siog Geal looks the pick of the Fergal O'Brien pair with Jonathan Burke in the plate. A winner of her sole point-to-point, she scored on her jumping debut at Catterick before running with credit the last twice, including when bumping into Bluey the last day. She is expected to benefit for this extra yardage and could be weighted to go close off a mark of 116.

Plenty have chances including last-time winners Sunset Marquesa and Crazierthandaisy, who looked the part over a similar trip at Warwick on New Year's Eve for Nicky Henderson.

1.35 Bangor - Thunder Rock, Nusret and Homme Public clash

A cracking Alfa Aggregates Products Handicap Hurdle opens this seven-race card at Uttoxeter.

Olly Murphy has been among the winners of late and top weight Thunder Rock looks to have an excellent chance in an open heat. Lewis Saunders claims a handy 7lb and he must be considered as he drops markedly in grade. He goes to post alongside stablemate The Four Sixes here - another horse donning the colours of the McNeill family. Sean Bowen's mount has lost his way since looking a nice type around Ayr late last season, but clearly has ability and is not one to discount.

Nusret is a fascinating runner as he debuts for Nicky Henderson and Freddie Gordon. A useful horse on the Flat, he has shown ability over hurdles but having disappointed on his last couple of starts for Joseph O'Brien, a market watch is advised.

Homme Public has been mixing fencing and hurdling with some success this season and he rates an each-way player back over these smaller obstacles. Toby Wynne takes off a handy 3lbs for the Greenall and Guerriero combination.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Beta Reader faces Party Bear

Kamekist tops a field of 12 for this Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained three-year-old is yet to win in three starts in novice and maiden company but having shown greenness on those occasions, better can be expected as he tackles handicaps for the first time under Charlie Bishop.

Charlie Johnston's Beta Reader scored on his handicap debut over this course and distance earlier this month and a 2lb mark looks fair. Jockey Callum Shepherd has a 31 per cent win rate when teaming up with this trainer, so don't be surprised if this gelding is in the frame.

Party Bear was narrowly denied when beaten favourite on his handicap debut over six furlongs here in January and he makes appeal as he heads up to seven furlongs under Clifford Lee.

Best of the rest

The opening Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Newbury looks an eye-catching affair, with Paul Nicholls' Beau Quali facing the likes of the hat-trick seeking Serious Challenge and Glynn Brae, as well as promising Seven Barrows type Calimystic - who impressed in a seven length victory at Doncaster last month.

Saint Segal, who looked well placed at Newbury before Sean Bowen's miracles aboard Booster Bob, will be hoping for less game opposition when he lines up for the BetVictor Home Of The Saturday Superboost Handicap Chase at 2.40pm. Bob Bob Ricard is also in the mix here for the O'Neill team, with Richie McLernon in the plate.

The 4.25pm Goffs Hundred Grand Bumper sees some eye-catching debutants make their bow. Blue Du Neuf and Talk The Talk represent Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's double green team whilst At The Oche goes again for the Twiston-Davies yard following a debut win on Town Moor earlier in March.

Over at Bangor, Sole Solution could be a decent bet to land the hat-trick in the Voyager Camper Conversions Handicap Hurdle (4.02pm) for the Charlie Deutsch and Venetia Williams duo, although JP McManus' Solar System will have other ideas.

On the Flat, Charlie Hills' Supreme Sovereign will be popular with punters in the Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Restricted Novice Stakes at 6pm, although the step up in trip could prove a fair test for Jason Watson's mount.

Internationally, Breeders' Cup Classic hero Sierra Leone makes his comeback in Grade 2 company at Fair Grounds (9.04pm) before the feature Louisiana Derby at 9.42pm.

