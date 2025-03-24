The Lion In Winter: Aidan O'Brien says star may not make 2000 Guineas

Aidan O'Brien has raised doubts over whether his Betfred 2000 Guineas favourite The Lion In Winter will be ready in time for the Newmarket Classic on May 3.

The unbeaten colt broke the juvenile track record at York when winning the Acomb Stakes in August, a race which has seen its form repeatedly boosted.

However, he did not manage to run again as a two-year-old due to minor setbacks and as a result he is a little bit behind schedule compared to some of O'Brien's other Classic contenders.

"The Lion In Winter took a little bit of time to come right so he's a little bit behind the others," O'Brien said at a Ballydoyle press morning on Monday.

"We took him to the Curragh last weekend and he went well, the work was easy what he did.

"Whether he'll make it in time for the Guineas or not, I'm not sure. We'll know in the next week or so, but if he doesn't he might be trained for something like the Dante [at York] and go straight to the Derby, something like that.

"There has to be a doubt about the Guineas but he's very well, he's just carrying plenty of condition so he might not make it. In the next couple of weeks we'll know."

O'Brien's leading filly from last year, Lake Victoria, who won Group 1s over six and seven furlongs as well as over a mile, is also not certain to be ready in time for the 1000 Guineas.

"She's good, she had a long break, longer than the others because her year went very long," said O'Brien.

"She was at the Curragh last weekend as well on an easy piece of work. I'm not sure if she'll make the Guineas but we're training her for it.

"If she didn't (make it) she would go for the Athasi Stakes the day after at the Curragh if she didn't come in time.

"Knowing her, she probably will come in time because she's that type of filly. I'm very happy with her and we think she's done very well."