Neil Callan receives eight-month suspended ban for social media breaches

Neil Callan has been given an eight-month ban following remarks made on social media, but will be able to continue riding as that sentence is suspended for two years.

Callan was charged with three offences and breaches of the rules of racing.

The first under rule J19a being that on December 15 2023 he sent out a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in relation to BHA steward Anthony McGlone that was abusive, insulting and did not treat him with respect.

The second charge came as a result of conduct on December 9 2023 when Callan posted in relation to the BHA that was not a responsible use of social media and did not show adequate respect to the officials.

The third allegation was in breach of rule J19 and related to conduct between August 16 2023 and January 14 2024 when he posted, reposted and commented on social media in a manner that was offensive, abusive and inappropriate, such that it was prejudicial to the proper conduct and good reputation of horse racing in Great Britain.

Following a closed plea agreement, independent judicial panel chair Tim Grey said: "The agreement that was reached was that the sanction that will be imposed on Mr Callan for those breaches will be a sanction of an eight-month suspension of Mr Callan's licence and that suspension itself will be suspended for a period of 24 months, concurrent on each of those counts.

"In addition, there will be a financial penalty that will be immediately payable in the sum of £1,500. The suspension will have an effect of acting as a deterrent.

"It's also right to say that if Mr Callan were to commit any further breaches of the rules of racing, for standalone riding and riding-related offences dealt with by raceday stewards or the whip review committee, or a judicial panel hearing on whip, running or riding or related offences of interference referral, in the next two years, it would then be open to any future judicial panel to activate the suspension in addition to any new penalty."