Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hereford hosts National Hunt action

Hereford hosts domestic action on Wednesday afternoon with a competitive six-race card kicking off at 2.30pm, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.30 Hereford - Alexandra Larose bids for a hat-trick

The Olly Murphy team continue to enjoy a splendid season, and Alexandra Larose could prove hard to beat in this Hereford Bull Trail 2025 Conditional Jockeys' Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

A daughter of Walk In The Park, she seeks a hat-trick of victories having scored comfortably at Huntingdon and Southwell on her last two outings and a seven-pound rise might not stop her from going in again.

Kerry Lee's Hellfire Princess brings in winning course-and-distance form and looks the chief threat if able to bounce back from a poor effort at Ludlow last month.

Others to note include Seamus Mullins' Jackeline who showed plenty of promise when fourth at Huntingdon on her last start.

3.32 Hereford - Recent winner Iskar d'Airy faces Dirty Den

Iskar d'Airy got off the mark over fences when making all at Huntingdon last week and this looks a golden opportunity for him to follow up under a seven-pound penalty in this Spa Motors Hereford Handicap Chase.

Dirty Den failed to win over hurdles but ran with credit when runner-up for the third consecutive start at Taunton and cannot be discounted as he tackles fences off the same mark.

Tom Symonds saddles Night Jet who scored at Leicester on his penultimate run and looks the pick of the remainder under Ben Poste.

4.42 Hereford - In-form Everyonesacritic headlines

Everyonesacritic has taken well to fences, winning his last two starts under Adam Wedge. The Evan Williams-trained six-year-old handled heavy ground on the latter of those occasions and must prove as effective on this quicker surface in the Capital Windscreens Handicap Chase.

Another Mystery is yet to win over fences but has shown he can be competitive in this grade when finishing second at Uttoxeter in May last year. Off one pound higher here, he rates a big danger having had a pipe-opener at Doncaster earlier this month.

Pep Talking and Greenrock Abbey complete the shortlist.

Best of the rest

5.15 Pornichet

We also have some intriguing contests from Pornichet on Wednesday afternoon, where Bavarde catches the eye. By Kingman out of a Deep Impact mare, she's only had the two starts and disappointed most recently but you would hope that she could bounce back with an improved effort here on her first start for a new trainer.

Watch every race from Hereford, live on Sky Sports Racing...