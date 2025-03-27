Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hector Crouch and Billy Loughnane head to Wolverhampton as title battle intensifies

With the battle to be the All-Weather Championships top jockey hotting up, Billy Loughnane and Hector Crouch seek winners at Wolverhampton on Thursday to further their title aspirations.

6.45 Wolverhampton - Ecclesiastical fancied to follow up

Tristan Davidson's Ecclesiastical recorded his eighth career success when comfortably justifying favouritism to land a course-and-distance handicap under Jason Hart earlier this month. A similar effort in the Gamble Responsibly At BetUK Handicap, which concludes the meeting at Dunstall Park, would see him hard to beat off a 7lb higher mark.

Dylan Cunha saddles El Bufalo who capitalised on a sliding mark when landing a Chelmsford handicap on his penultimate start but must bounce back from a slightly below-par effort last time. George Wood regains the ride from David Egan, having had more wins around this venue than anywhere else.

Cinque Verde disappointed stepping up to seven furlongs last time out but should thrive back over five, partnered with Crouch.

Catch Cunningham has been knocking on the door, finishing runner-up on his last couple of starts, and cannot be ruled out under Dylan Hogan off the same mark as when second to Nelson Gay at Southwell earlier this month. Invincible Speed is the mount of Loughnane in this one.

3.05 Southwell - Tommy Cullen and Stringtoyourbow headline

Tommy Cullen opened his account over fences when scoring at Doncaster last month and followed that with a solid second at the same venue earlier this month. A prominent racer, he could dominate the small Golf And Gallop Package Handicap Chase field with Jack Quinlan booked.

Stringtoyourbow has racked up a string of good efforts this season, including when winning at Musselburgh in December. Christian Williams' eight-year-old has been beaten twice since then but remains with each-way claims having been dropped another 2lb. With the season's end on the horizon, the team will be looking to beat their seasonal best of 34 winners (currently 24) - starting this afternoon.

Of the others, course-and-distance winner Salley Gardens must be feared as he returns to the larger obstacles.

6.10 Wolverhampton - Perfect Life and Circus Of Rome head contenders

An intriguing renewal of the BetUK: It's Where The UK Bets Restricted Novice Stakes is also on the agenda from Dunstall Park.

Marco Botti and Hollie Doyle team up with Earthlight colt Perfect Life who built on his debut third at Southwell to land a course-and-distance maiden with plenty to spare. Entitled to step forward again, he rates an obvious contender to follow up.

Richard Hughes' Circus Of Rome brings in an official rating of 83 after running creditably in three starts as a two-year-old and should be suited by this step back up in distance to 1m 1.5f.

Best of the rest..

It's A Love Thing will have to carry a 4lb penalty when looking to land the hat-trick in the 3.20pm Free Bets With BetUK Bet Club Handicap at Wolverhampton for Sam England, but will be wary of the threat posed by Come On John - the mount of Crouch and trained by James Owen.

Jack Jones' L'Immortale was unlucky when beaten by just over a length when last at Wolverhampton and, after seeing off Big Narstie the last day at Lingfield, do not be surprised if he scores in the 5.35pm Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap, despite a 5lb penalty.

At Southwell, the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero team saddle Bravethewaves in the 2.35pm N&L Franklin Developments Handicap Chase. Toby Wynne takes 3lb off this well-fancied horse, who goes to post alongside Jar Du Desert, who could improve again for Nick Kent.

Watch Southwell and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday March 27.