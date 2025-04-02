Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell hosts all-weather card

It's all about Southwell today on Sky Sports Racing, with the Nottinghamshire track hosting eight races on the level.

4.55 Southwell - Tuco Salamanca bids for a four-timer

Tuco Salamanca made it three wins on the bounce when comfortably claiming a similar event at Newcastle on Saturday and he could have more to offer off this 6lb penalty in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap. Southwell has been a reasonably happy hunting ground for trainer Ollie Sangster over the last five years, with 27% of his runners there finishing in the first two places.

Everyoneknowsadave scored over this course and distance on his final start for Amy Murphy in January and rates a big danger if able to build on that effort for new trainer Jessica Macey, with Lewis Edmunds retaining the ride.

West Tyrone got off the mark over this track and trip on his last start, while Bulletin makes his handicap debut having undergone a gelding operation.

6.30 Southwell - Dojin & Royale Goodnight contest trappy handicap

A trappy renewal of this Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Fillies' Handicap sees Bintabuha top a field of five.

The William Knight-trained three-year-old showed great promise in novice races last season before disappointing in handicap company. She has a bit to prove on this return from 201 days off.

Sean Woods saddles Dojin who progressed from her debut third at Chelmsford when relishing the step up in trip at this venue and given her greenness on both occasions, she could have scope for improvement as she steps into handicaps.

Kempton debut winner Royale Goodnight has undergone wind surgery having finished last of eight in the Listed Montrose Stakes at Newmarket in November. He should appreciate this drop in grade.

7.00 Southwell - In -form Oriental Prince seeks another success

Jim Goldie's Oriental Prince has enjoyed a fabulous season winning on five occasions since October and he rates the one to beat as he seeks for a hat-trick under Paul Mulrennan. A 5lb rise looks fair and he is taken to make it 6-12 on the all-weather for Jim Goldie in this Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap.

Em Jay Kay was only narrowly denied when third on his last start at Wolverhampton and should not be ruled out off the same mark here.

Safari Dream ran his best race for a while when third at Chelmsford earlier this month and warrants respect as he drops back to six furlongs after weakening late when running over seven.

Best of the rest

Richard Kingscote, fresh from a Sha Tin treble recently, is once again in action in Hong Kong. The British rider has five chances at Happy Valley, including aboard Prestige Good in the Chukyo Handicap at 11.40am.

Back on home soil, Museum Piece (by Showcasing out of My Lea) makes her first start for Hector Crouch and Michael Bell in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes at 7.30pm.

Over in France, Compiegne plays host to the Grade 3 Prix Journaliste.