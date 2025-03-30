Frankie Dettori: Kenny McPeek hoping Derby Promise can tempt jockey back to Epsom

American Triple Crown-winning handler Kenny McPeek is dreaming of luring Frankie Dettori back to Epsom later this summer, as he plots a daring Betfred Derby raid with the exciting colt Maximum Promise.

Dettori tasted Derby success twice during his long and decorated career in Britain and although many may have assumed the Italian's Epsom days are behind him having relocated to America, McPeek is eager to lean on his experience of the famous Downs track.

McPeek told the PA news agency: "I would love to think I could bring Frankie over to ride Maximum Promise as he's someone who knows his way round there.

Image: Dettori last won the Derby aboard Golden Horn in 2015

"I showed him this horse in January and told him my idea and said to him this is the horse we could go to Epsom with.

"He came to the stables and we looked at him together and I said 'you can ride him' and we'll figure out if he fits the bill or not."

Dettori partnered Maximum Promise in Turfway Park's Grade Three Jeff Ruby Steaks race earlier this month, with the feedback positive after finishing third.

The son of Maximum Security will now be asked to further test his Epsom aspirations in the American Turf Stakes at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day, with a strong showing required to secure his ticket to Britain.

McPeek continued: "Frankie was pleased with his race the other day and I agreed with him that the horse needs a little more time, but I think we have eight or nine weeks, so there is plenty of that.

Image: Kenny McPeek. (AP Newsroom)

"We've plenty of fitness under his belt and his last race was respectable, he finished third and just got hung wide on a couple of turns. But if this horse matures and comes around in the next few months, I think he could take us somewhere interesting.

"His next start will be in the American Turf on Kentucky Derby weekend and if he runs what I call a good race, finishing fourth or better, then I'm going to bring him to Epsom.

"It's a $1million graded race and I believe it's a 'win and you're in' for Epsom and a good showing in that would be strong motivation to then bring a horse over."

McPeek got a taste of Epsom in 2017 when he saw his filly Daddys Lil Darling withdrawn after bolting with Olivier Peslier prior to the Oaks won by Enable.

Eight years on, the 62-year-old now feels he has the right candidate to revisit his Epsom itch, as he eyes combining his first runner in the premier Classic with visiting his daughter's family, who live in Sheffield.

"He's a nice horse and I understand the task at hand, but to bring a horse like him over, at worst we're going to learn what type of horse you need to bring (in the future)," added McPeek, who won the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks with stable stars Mystik Dan and Thorpedo Anna respectively 12 months ago.

"I think he would perform respectably and you never know what is going to happen at a mile and a half at Epsom.

"Our course at Kentucky Downs is reminiscent, it has nothing like the history of Epsom, but it has the uphill and downhill and the challenge of the terrain and you just have to find a horse who will handle it.

"I think this horse is made for England and this horse's pedigree is worth studying as he's got, from what I understand, five English Derby winners in his female family."