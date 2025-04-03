Grand National Festival: Impaire Et Passe powers to Manifesto Novices' Chase victory at Aintree

Impaire Et Passe got the Grand National meeting at Aintree under way for Willie Mullins with a neat success in the EBC Group Manifesto Novices' Chase.

Ridden by Paul Townend as a 9/4 chance, the seven-year-old - winner of last year's Aintree Hurdle at this meeting - came into the fixture a fresh horse having skipped the Cheltenham Festival.

He travelled well throughout and after Harry Fry's Gidleigh Park stood off one too far in the latter stages, took over perhaps sooner than liked. But he had plenty in hand, despite Gidleigh Park gamely sticking to his task, for a length-and-a-quarter success.

Nicky Henderson's Arkle winner Jango Baie was sent off the 6/4 favourite, but he was always slightly playing catch up and try as he might, he was another short head back in third.

Mullins said: "It was very good. The extra half-mile and the cheekpieces seemed to suit him and I think the fast pace seemed to suit him as well, so everything went according to plan.

"It was a trouble-free round and from my point in the stands, I didn't see any mistakes, so he did it well.

"Simon (Munir) and Isaac (Souede, owners) were very keen to have a team to come to Aintree (in preference to Cheltenham), so that suited me fine."

Image: Hold tight! Paul Townend clings to the reins as Impaire Et Passe leads at Aintree

Henderson said of Jango Baie: "The other two hadn't gone to Cheltenham so he's done very well to go and do that.

"He's come home strongly, like Cheltenham. I think we'll nearly be starting next year over three (miles).

"We had him in the three-miler and it was a toss-up between the two races, it was as close as tossing a coin which race we went in.

"He's an exciting horse, you've all seen him, he finishes well every time, he comes home very strong. He just hits a little flat spot which leaves him with a bit to do, but while at Cheltenham he was flat out all the way, at least he travelled today.

"I think he's done really well as that had to be a hard race at Cheltenham. We'll just have to see with the others as the week goes on, they've all been there and run well. I'm not panicking - yet!

"He might well be a King George horse."