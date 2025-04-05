Grand National Festival: Hiddenvalley Lake too strong in Aintree's Liverpool Hurdle for Henry de Bromhead

Hiddenvalley Lake claimed the Ivy Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree in fine style for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Third to Olly Murphy's Strong Leader in this event 12 months ago, the eight-year-old was pipped at Ascot just before Christmas in the Long Walk Hurdle, but was a 12/1 chance after a disappointing display at Gowran most recently.

Ridden in mid-division by Darragh O'Keeffe, he was one of a host of runners to move into contention entering the home straight, as alongside Jessica Harrington's Jetara, he joined Strong Leader and Paul Nicholls' Monmiral at the head of affairs.

That quartet jumped the second-last in a line, but O'Keeffe looked to be travelling best as Hiddenvalley Lake and fellow Irish raider Jetara left their British-trained rivals trailing on the run to the last.

Hiddenvalley Lake soon asserted after the jumping was complete, galloping on strongly to register a two-and-three-quarter-length success over the rallying Strong Leader who lost little in defeat, despite failing to defend his title.

Image: Hiddenvalley Lake wins the Liverpool Hurdle

Jetara was third, with Gordon Elliott's The Wallpark fourth, but for De Bromhead and owners Robcour it was further success in the staying division after Bob Olinger triumphed at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Robcour-owned Teahupoo was a late absentee due to the good ground and De Bromhead said: "It's nice being the second string, isn't it? We're delighted, Darragh gave him a super ride, we were a little bit concerned about the ground but I'd say he nearly preferred it.

"He's a lovely horse, he was only just chinned at Ascot. He was disappointing in Gowran the last day, but it's lovely to have him back.

"We'll enjoy today. I think Bob Olinger will hopefully be going to Punchestown, but both horses will get an entry and we'll see nearer the time.

"I'd say we'll stick to hurdles with this horse now. We've tried jumping (fences) a couple of times and he just didn't seem to take to it."

Murphy said of Strong Leader: "He's run well but Sean (Bowen) is very frustrated because they went no gallop which meant he had to ride him handier than we wanted to.

"If they went a gallop might we have won? Maybe, but the best horse won on the day, he's run a cracker again.

"We've no excuses bar they went no gallop and we had to ride him differently to normal, but he's run very well.

"He's just a really strong stayer and they didn't go quick. He also landed on all fours at the second-last which didn't help.

"I'm very happy, but you want to win don't you. This is his race, he loves it here. It's the flat tracks he wants so all being well we'll start at Wetherby, go to Newbury, probably skip Ascot at Christmas and maybe look at going to Leopardstown, something like that (next season). He's a stone better on a flat track."