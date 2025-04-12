Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chancellor and Rashabar go for Greenham Stakes glory at Newbury

A quality field has come together for Saturday's Greenham Stakes - the feature of seven races from Newbury, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.35 Newbury - Rashabar and Chancellor contest Guineas Trial

Rashabar proved a model of consistency last season, winning the Coventry at Royal Ascot before finishing runner-up in Group 1 company the last twice. Top rated on 113, he will be fancied to make a winning return before targeting the French 2000 Guineas. Sean Levey replaces Billy Loughnane in the plate.

Chancellor looks the chief threat, donning the Cheveley Park colours. Twice a winner as a two-year-old, he has shown plenty of greenness in his races and ought to have plenty more to give.

Following the retirement of Sir Michael Stoute, Jonquil has joined the Andrew Balding team and rates a fascinating contender under Oisín Murphy. He saw off subsequent winner Centigrade when scoring on debut last season before disappointing when favourite for the Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster.

Al Qudra is fit from a success in Qatar and rates the best of the rest in the Godolphin blue.

2.00 Newbury - Simmering and Mountain Breeze clash in Fred Darling

Ollie Sangster enjoyed a successful 2024 campaign with his juvenile fillies and stable star Simmering looks to have strong claims in this Dubai Duty Free Stakes. A winner in Group 3 company at Ascot before claiming Group 2 honours in France, she has a liking for quick ground and should handle the drop to seven furlongs.

Charlie Appleby saddles Mountain Breeze who showed useful form in top company last year and having scored twice over in Meydan, she will have a fitness edge over her rivals and also drops back down to seven furlongs under William Buick.

Others to note include Rockfel fourth Formal and William Haggas' Haydock debut winner Nardra. Heavens Gate is the representative of Aidan O'Brien, donning the silks of Michael Tabor with Sean Levey booked.

1.25 Newbury - Ancient Wisdom and Sunway headline John Porter septet

Ancient Wisdom, a Group 1 winner at two, could only finish eighth in the Derby and having landed a Group 3 at Newmarket, he skipped the Leger to tackle German Group 1 company. Third on that occasion, he must be feared on this drop in grade despite ground conditions being quicker than ideal.

David Menuisier's Sunway ran with credit in several big races last season including when narrowly denied in the Irish Derby. He makes his reappearance dropped into this lesser grade and could prove hard to beat if in similar spirits.

Bellum Justum ended last season with a ready success in Kentucky Downs and he cannot be ruled out as he steps up to 12 furlongs under James Doyle.

Best of the rest

Saturday's action gets underway in the early hours, with William Haggas and Tom Marquand teaming up with four-time Group 1 winner Dubai Honour in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick (6.55am). Via Sistina could be the one to beat here under James McDonald, after winning the Ranvet Stakes in comfortable fashion last month.

On home soil, the 3.12pm OLBG Spring Cup Handicap sees last year's winner Metal Merchant go head-to-head with the likes of James McHenry and Silver Sword. Cogitate only just got into this race at declarations but could outrun his odds under Hollie Doyle.

The 3.45pm Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 'Confined' Maiden Stakes at Newbury - won last year by Economics - sees some nice types line up. One of those could be Spanish Train - a half-brother to 2023 Futurity winner Ancient Wisdom - who runs for the Paul and Oliver Cole combination.

The 4.19pm Darley 'Confined' EBF Maiden Stakes looks an eyecatching race in Berkshire. Kenneth - a half-brother to Gregory - runs for the Gosden team under Rab Havlin while William Haggas unleashes Golden Horn colt Gold Cup Day. The late Hidden Law won this contest last season, before going on to win the Chester Vase.

The evening fare Stateside is headlined by Keeneland's Jenny Wiley Stakes at 10.48pm. Chad Brown has won this Grade 1 contest seven times and saddles French recruit Excellent Truth this time around.