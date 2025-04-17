Newcastle tips: Weekend Winners panel pick their winners for All-Weather Championships Finals Day

Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix return in search of winners from Newcastle, as All-Weather Championships Finals Day takes centre stage - live on Sky Sports Racing.

The panel begin with a look at the Easter Classic - the most lucrative race on the card in terms of prize money.

Fourteen runners are set to go over the one-mile-and-two-furlong distance at Gosforth Park, with Glen Buck, Old Harrovian and Smart Hero towards the head of the market.

Declan Rix...

"This is a competitive race. Jane Chapple-Hyam has two horses in there - Claymore and Salamanca - with Claymore running in her own colours. I'm just wondering, could he be on pace-making duty for Salamanca, who looks like a horse crying out for an end-to-end gallop?

"I'm hoping that's not the case because the horse I like - Charlotte's Web - the more tactical the race is, the better it will suit her.

"She's got plenty of class and gears. Whilst this will be the toughest race of her career against the boys, Liam Wright is a claimer taking 5lbs off her back and when you factor that in, she's still handicapped to go very close.

"I hope she goes well and not just because I've backed her!"

Kate Tracey...

"I'm hoping an influx of money comes about Glen Buck because I think 7/2 is a very fair price that I want to take advantage of right now.

"I just hope he continues to reward connections' patience because he is a six-year-old now, but he has had five career starts, only being beaten when he was third on handicap debut at Wolverhampton in November.

"He soon got to grips with handicaps, winning his subsequent two, including last time out when upped to a mile and four furlongs for the first time at Southwell.

"He just looks the type to continue progressing and you just think he looks a pattern-calibre horse. The form stacks up as well.

"On his penultimate start he beat subsequent winner Old Harrovian, who reopposes here. Off this mark of 97, I just think he's that versatile I'm not perturbed [by the step up to 10 furlongs]."

Sam Boswell...

"At the prices, I thought that last year's second Penzance was again a little overpriced. You take the favourite out here and you can start playing anything each-way in these kind of races.

"He ran a cracking race here [last year] and I assume it has been the aim to come back. He warmed up with a nice win at Chelmsford last time out and I think he's very competitively handicapped.

"Could you argue this year's renewal is as strong as last year's? Maybe last year's was a little bit stronger but he showed a great attitude to battle on and rally for second. He's a nice each-way price at 8/1."

