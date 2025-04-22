Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth and Hereford host live action

Yarmouth and Hereford host today's live action on Sky Sports Racing, with 13 contests in store across the two tracks.

2.58 Yarmouth - Queen Of Thieves set to break maiden tag

John and Thady Gosden appear to have found a perfect opportunity for Queen Of Thieves who ran creditably last time out at Newbury. She is a sister to Cracksman and has found a weak enough race.

The Kirsten Rausling-owned Miss Wong will look to kick her three-year-old season off in style having ran third twice before. This is the first foal from a Listed mare owned by Miss Rausling. Highland Midge makes her debut for William Stone and is another who is a home bred from Whitley Stud. Bovey Belle hasn't quite hit the heights for Olly Williams thus far, but she is not to be discounted with Darragh Keenan booked.

6.13 Hereford - In-form Camino Rocio looks to go 6-7 for the yard

Camino Rocio has been in amazing form since joining the Jim and Suzi Best yard from Henrietta Knight. He has progressed from a rating of 77 to 115 and looks to carry on his upward trajectory today in Class 4 company. Jonjo O'Neill Jr takes over from Sean Bowen in the plate.

A Definite Getaway got his head in front at Exeter when making all last time out. He looks to do the same again for the Bowen team with son James taking the ride again. He's only been nudged up 3lbs for that success and should remain outside the grip of the handicapper for this contest.

Face d'Music has had wind surgery since his last run and has been off since December. He looks to kick his summer jumping campaign off in style.

7.13 Hereford - Tapley, Moveit Like Minnie and Clearance feature

A hot Class 4 handicap is the feature on the card at Hereford and the unpredictable Moveit Like Minnie lines up for Nigel Twiston-Davies. She has tended a habit to run out in the recent seasons and reverts to hurdles this time after doing causing carnage for her jockey at Kempton. She looks to get her season back on track today.

Tapley lowers his sights for Suzy Smith and has tried chasing this season but has shown that hurdles are more to his likening. This looks easier than what he has ran in most recently. Clearance looks to set his season off having had a prep run last month at Taunton and has dropped to a reasonable mark. Zhang Fei is also worthy of a mention after success last time out for the Fergal O'Brien team.

Watch Yarmouth and Hereford, live on Sky Sports Racing...