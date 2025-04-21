Sandown: Lossiemouth could be part of all-star cast on final day of the National Hunt season

Sandown is set to benefit once more from the trainers’ title going down to the final day, with superstar mare Lossiemouth among a host of equine talent entered by Willie Mullins on Saturday.

Victorious at both Cheltenham and Aintree this year, Lossiemouth is entered in the £80,000 bet365 Select Hurdle - as is the 'other' Lossiemouth, a 10-year-old gelding trained by Polly Gundry.

In the feature bet365 Gold Cup - worth just short of £100,000 to the winner - Mullins has confirmed 15 of his 17 entries.

Several of his Aintree Grand National team remain in the mix, including Grangeclare West, who heads the weights, and last year's winner Minella Cocooner. His Scottish national hero Captain Cody is a possible, although he may require a new jockey as Paul Nicholls has left in Threeunderthrufive and could claim Harry Cobden.

Dan Skelton's contenders are Sail Away, Holy Joe Smoke and Theformismighty, but all three would be a long way out of the weights if Grangeclare West runs.

Skelton is more strongly represented in the bet365 Celebration Chase, with six in contention against Jonbon.

Nicky Henderson's Jonbon may have most to fear from Mullins, however, who can choose from Energumene, Gaelic Warrior, Il Etait Temps and Impaire Et Passe.

Captain Guinness and Edwardstone are also among 17 entries.

There are 19 in the bet365 Oaksey Chase, with Mullins responsible for seven and Skelton five.

El Fabiolo, Blue Lord, Appreciate It, Gaelic Warrior, Gentleman De Me, Il Etait Temps and Classic Getaway are possibles for Mullins.

Pic d'Orhy and Hitman could represent Nicholls.

Mullins' assistant, David Casey, said running plans would be confirmed much later in the week.

When asked if Lossiemouth or Gaelic Warrior will run at Sandown, Casey said: "I've no idea at this stage. Give me a shout at 9.55 on Thursday when the decs are out!

"They are all fine, they are all grand and they are all being prepared for Punchestown anyway.

"Who knows (who will win), Dan (Skelton) is going to have a lot of runners this week in races we don't have runners in, so we will see by Thursday what way it is standing and then make a plan.

"Obviously, we were probably in front last year coming out of Aintree. We are behind this year, so it is a little bit harder.

"If it happens, great, and if it doesn't, sure we gave it a try."