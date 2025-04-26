Willie Mullins takes second trainers' title after Sandown showdown

Willie Mullins successfully defended his UK trainers' championship after getting the better of a final day showdown with Dan Skelton.

Skelton started the day over £68,000 in front of Mullins, but an easy win for Oaksey Chase favourite Gaelic Warrior and then a surprise as Il Etait Temps toppled the odds-on Jonbon in Celebration Chase saw the defending champion seize control.

Training the second, third, fourth and fifth-placed horses in the bet355 Gold Cup set the seal on another success for Mullins, with Skelton having to settle for second again.

Mullins had trailed his rival at every stage of the campaign, but his usual strong Cheltenham performance was supplemented by Nick Rockett leading a one-two-three in the Grand National at Aintree and Captain Cody taking home another big pot in the Scottish National at Ayr.

That put him firmly on the hunt for a title defence, with both trainers taking in the likes of big meetings at Cheltenham, Perth and Plumpton as well as less high-profile cards to chase the money - a pursuit Mullins is relieved is now over.

He said: "It's relief and it's been tough work the last few weeks.

"I feel sorry for Dan who has been leading the whole way and then we've had a fantastic last few months which made this a possibility.

"It's tough when you are beaten in almost a photo finish but we're very happy to win. I know what the last few weeks have been like for me and Dan will have been hoping for the best and it's tough, you win some you lose some."

The title battle has captured the headlines in recent days, but Mullins has preferred not to pay too much attention.

He said: "I haven't read a paper for the last four days as there was so much stuff going on and I couldn't look at the TV or read any of the racing papers - I tried to keep away from it all or you couldn't get through it and I'm sure Dan was the same.

"It's a very public place and it's been great publicity for the sport rather than great for the protagonists. It's been tough mentally, but I'm sure it's tougher today for Dan than me."

O'Brien, who went on to dominate as a Flat handler, was a dual British jumps champion and Mullins feels the initial achievement last year possibly meant more.

He added: "I'm very happy to have won it for a second time but it was probably sweeter to win it the first time, but the horses have had to run out of their skin and they have been since Christmas. Thankfully we've been in form at the right time. I won't be making any predictions about next year!

"I'm happy for all our horses and connections who have allowed us to bring their horses to England and it shows they are all sportsman and all good people to have on your side. It's who I like training for - good people who are good for the sport. I'm lucky to have a lot of those people.

"It's out of this world to be thinking that I have done similar to Vincent O'Brien, but then he went and did it again on the Flat which I can assure you I won't - I'm very happy doing what I am doing and lucky to have the team that I have, starting with Jackie my wife and then the whole way down, I'm thrilled."