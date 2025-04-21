Irish Grand National: Haiti Couleurs collects brilliant Fairyhouse victory for Sean Bowen and Rebecca Curtis

Haiti Couleurs put up a tremendous performance to win the Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse for Rebecca Curtis and Sean Bowen.

A winner at the Cheltenham Festival last month when his regular Sean Bowen missed out, the champion jockey-elect in the UK was back in the saddle and gave his mount the perfect ride up front.

Sent off at 13-2, Haiti Couleurs was in the front pair throughout along with Bushmans Pass and when that one dropped away it became a case of could he hold on.

The Ted Walsh-trained veteran Any Second Now emerged as a big threat, as did the favourite Quai De Bourbon, while Dunboyne had also travelled well into contention.

But Bowen had saved plenty and he went away to win by three and a quarter lengths from the gallant Any Second Now - who was finishing in the runner-up spot for the second year running - with Quai De Bourbon third and Dunboyne fourth.

Image: Haiti Couleurs and Sean Bowen

Bowen told RTE: "I honestly can't believe it. He was doing a half-speed the whole way round, he was hacking and at the same time I was frightened as he got fairly revved up beforehand.

"I actually thought I'm a bit too keen, as he was doing everything in second gear. I'm so grateful to everyone, obviously I couldn't ride him at Cheltenham and I'm so grateful to Becky for letting me back on him.

"He just stays very well and jumps very, very well. No words, no words."

Bowen - who was having just his second ride at Fairyhouse, his first being earlier in the day - added: "To be champion jockey is all I've ever wanted and I suppose when you get it then you want to do more. I need the big winners as well and it's great that this lad has done it for me."

Curtis said: "Sean just said to me there 'I thought we had another circuit to go, I was in second gear the whole way'.

"He is so tough to do it like he has done it, on that ground as well as it was a bit of a worry - but it wasn't a bother to him.

"He does (travel through his races). Although he stays well, he is not what I call a slow horse at all. He has got a high cruising speed.

"I think this feels like one of our best wins, just the atmosphere and everything.

"I did feel the pressure, I haven't slept for about two weeks. I was calm until the last two fences.

"To me, it is a bigger win than Cheltenham because it is hard to come here and win an Irish handicap, I know that."

When asked if he could be a Gold Cup horse next year, she replied: "If he keeps improving, yes."

Found A Fifty bounces back to winning ways

Found A Fifty bounced back from a couple of below-par runs to land the Jack McInerney Memorial Fairyhouse Chase.

Gordon Elliott's eight-year-old has a good career strike-rate, having won five of his 10 runs over fences before his latest outing.

Image: Found A Fifty got back to winning ways at Fairyhouse

His victory over Solness in the Fortria Chase was up there with the pick of the form on offer, although he was pulled up at Leopardstown over Christmas when off-colour and then beaten a long way by Marine Nationale in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Back down into Grade Two company he was sent off a 5-1 chance under Sam Ewing and could always be picked out as going well.

Saint Sam made a bold bid from the front but a mistake two out capped his momentum and Found A Fifty went on to win by three-quarters of a length.

"In fairness, things didn't happen for him (at Cheltenham). To be fair, Grade Two and Grade Three are probably his level. A good performance, he mightn't just be a Grade One horse," said Elliott.

"If we keep him in that class next year, he could win loads of races. In fairness to Noel (Moran, Bective Stud), he let us take our time with him. Everything seemed to suit him today."

Elliott added: "I wouldn't say the horses weren't in form (at Cheltenham), I'd say we were just having too many seconds and thirds. That has been the story of my life this season.

"We have had a great season again, we have had over 150 winners trained. That's the game we are in, you've got to keep upping your game and keep trying to win. I know I'll have more seconds and thirds than anyone, you needn't worry!"