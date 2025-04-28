Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Windsor and Wolverhampton

It's all eyes on the flat this Monday with Lingfield, Windsor and Wolverhampton all hosting competitive action, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.45 Lingfield - Signcastle City and State Flag clash

A case could be made for many in this race, but preference is with Richard Hannon's Signcastle City who makes his seasonal return in the Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap and was last seen finishing down the field in a warm contest at Goodwood. He drops into Class Four company here, where his form figures read 1,7,1,1,2,1 and this is only his second start on the all-weather.

Rey De La Batalla performs well on the all-weather and likes it around Lingfield, having notched up two course wins. He represents Simon Dow and is fancied to run well.

State Flag returned with a solid fifth over course and distance last time and it is interesting that Tom Ward has booked Jim Crowley. He remains relatively unexposed in comparison to several of these and could build on that Lingfield effort.

Navagio, Diamondonthehill and Society Lion complete the shortlist.

3.15 Lingfield - Kitty Furnival and Sax Appeal headline

Jack Mitchell gets the leg up on Kitty Furnival in the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap and she has a cracking chance of walking back into the winner's enclosure.

Her form on the all-weather has been solid with recent form figures of 1132 and she has run well twice after a break which makes her a huge player here off a mark of 86.

Charlie Johnston's Sax Appeal was denied the four-timer when recently finishing last at Southwell. With only Raintown to battle for the lead here, he could sit close to the pace and will be well positioned to kick for home under Oliver Stammers.

Rockit Tommy was disappointing at Newbury over a mile and a quarter but the return to this trip will suit and being back on the all-weather is a positive.

Surrey Fire and Youthful King rate the best of the rest.

6.30 Windsor - First Officer bids to retain his crown

Flat racing returns to Windsor on Monday night and First Officer represents Jane Chapple-Hyam in the Snap Fitness Monday Night Handicap, having landed this race last year following the same 178-day layoff. This would have been the plan and off only a two-pound higher mark, First Officer should go close under David Egan.

Ian Williams' five-year-old Dancing In Paris was tried in a Grade Two Novice hurdle at Cheltenham in October where he finished a very admirable third. The switch back to the flat is a big bonus and he is fancied to run well from off the pace.

Expert Witness finished second at Leicester last time and will be on the premises off an unchanged mark for David Probert.

Promethean, Fast Steps and Lilly Lux are others to note.

Best of the rest

3.45 Lingfield

Despite completely missing the break the John and Thady Gosden-trained Go Go Boots made a debut full of promise in December, staying on strongly to beat a well-backed George Boughey runner who had already notched up a win of her own. She rates a fascinating contender with improvement to come.

Magical Idea debuts for the in-form William Haggas yard and being out of a half-sister to Mukhadram, she's of great interest with Cieren Fallon in the stirrups.

4.25 Windsor - Cupola represents Cheveley Park.

We also have some good action from Wolverhampton this evening

8.20 Wolves

Aberama Gold was only just touched off in a competitive handicap at Ripon the week before last, and given he's been second on his last three outings, this veteran sprinter looks set to go well again on his 86th start.

The Scott Dixon-trained Phoenix Beach wasn't able to land the hat-trick last time out but the first two wins came here, and although things didn't fall kindly for him at Bath, returning to this course should be right up his street. The step back up in trip should be fine and he should be competitive.