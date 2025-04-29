Hollie Doyle's exclusive blog: Tadej and Chinkara provide strong chances on Royal Ascot Trials Day

Our ambassador discusses her hat-trick of rides on Wednesday at Royal Ascot Trials Day Presented by Eventmasters, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Eagerly-awaited debut for 'straightforward' Tadej

The Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial EBF Conditions Stakes (1.10) on Royal Ascot Trials Day Presented by Eventmasters on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Racing, looks even more competitive than it has been in recent years, with 14 promising juveniles declared.

All of them are clearly held in high regard including my mount Tadej, a son of Ardad, winner of the Windsor Castle and Flying Childers, who makes his eagerly-awaited debut for Archie Watson.

Bought by Archie and Blandford Bloodstock at the Goffs Premier yearling sales for £65,000, he's a big boy who will come on for the experience, whatever happens. All he has done is grow but everything about him has been very straightforward.

It will be an interesting test with impressive debut winners Dickensian (Kevin Ryan), Inca Heights (Clive Cox) and Super Soldier (Karl Burke) all representing big yards with great records in the two-year-old races at the Royal Meeting.

Run over the stiff five furlongs, the trial gives trainers a valuable insight as to how their young horses will perform on the track if they do return for the big races in June and fingers crossed that Tadej will be among them.

Chinkara out to build on promising debut

There's more to come from my boss Imad Alsagar's lovely filly Chinkara who has her first run of the year in the Darley British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (3.55) at Ascot.

Her only previous outing was at Kempton Park on the All-Weather over the winter when I was away in Japan. Kieran Shoemark rode her that day and though she couldn't justify her short price showed up well for a long way.

This is going to be a competitive renewal but John and Thady Gosden are happy with her and this will be a good gauge of her progress up against two previous winners - William Haggas's Purple Rainbow and Victory Queen for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby.

Stiff five ideal for Zoulu

I'm hoping for a better run from Heather Main's Zoulu Chief in the 5f eventmasters.co.uk 40th Anniversary Handicap (3.23) at Ascot.

Image: Zoulu Chief is set to take his chance over five furlongs

He's a big horse who I rode on his seasonal re-appearance over six at Newbury when he seemed to need the run both physically and mentally.

Back in distance over this stiff trip with that run under his girth should see him in a better light. He's got a few pounds back from the handicapper, too, which might just help him begin to rediscover his very smart two-year-old form.

Electrolyte ready for Commonwealth test

Electrolyte was a real star for Archie Watson and Wathnan Racing last year so I'm hoping he can put down a big marker for Royal Ascot in the eventmasters.co.uk Commonwealth Cup Trial (2.50).

I was beaten just a nose on him in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes before he went on to win a Group 3 in France on his final start and he's done well over the winter.

Everyone at Saxon Gate Stables in Lambourn is excited about what he might achieve this season and off a rating of 112 with Ryan Moore on board he certainly looks the one they will all have to beat.

Promising run from Elixir in Germany

Archie Watson's Eternal Elixir certainly gave it a good go in Germany on Sunday when we set out to emulate the stable's success 12 months ago in the Group 3 Grosser Preis der Wohnstatte at Krefeld.

Brave Emperor took the honours last year and whilst this three-year-old couldn't quite match the feat he ran well to be a staying on second to the German-trained Namaron.

Listed placed last year, this was an encouraging re-appearance from the son of Shaman who can be placed to good effect at home and internationally as the year progresses.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.

