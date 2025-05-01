Constitution Hill: Nico de Boinville wishing his star well at Punchestown Festival but won't watch live

Injured jockey Nico de Boinville was the special guest for the finale to season one of Unbridled as he looks ahead to Constitution Hill’s outing at the Punchestown Festival on Friday.

De Boinville's 2024/25 campaign was cut short after suffering a C7 fracture in his neck following a fall at Plumpton last month.

The 35-year-old, who has to wear a neck brace for another six weeks, can only watch from home as Nicky Henderson's star aims to complete for the first time since January, having fallen in the hands of De Boinville at Cheltenham and Aintree in his last two starts.

James Bowen comes in for the ride in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle as the 10/11 favourite takes on State Man and Cheltenham heroine Golden Ace.

Speaking to Matt Chapman and Paddy Brennan, De Boinville said: "I probably won't watch it live. It's not easy being on the sidelines, particularly when you've got a flagship horse like that but of course you want the horse to do well.

"It's been such a tumultuous season for the team so obviously I want it to end on a good note.

"I'd love it for Michael Buckley [owner] as well because he's been such a good supporter of mine. For the whole team, I want him to show what he can really do."

Image: De Boinville lies distraught as Constitution Hill gallops away from his heavy fall at Aintree

Asked if he believes Constitution Hill will have learned from his falls, De Boinville said: "Thoroughbreds are an intelligent breed of horse, they do learn incredibly quickly.

"I know what he's capable of. For the whole team, I want him to show what he can really do."

Paddy Brennan's end of season awards Best horse – The New Lion Best jockey – Sean Bowen Top trainer – Dan Skelton Ride of the season – Harry Cobden (Captain Cody, Scottish National) One to watch next year – Sir Gino

On his own personal recovery, De Boinville is confident he will be back in the saddle, despite the potential severity of his injury.

"It's not going to put me out," he said. "Without this neck brace, I'd probably feel I could ride now.

"The first few weeks are tough, but after that it'll be alright. I can't do much until I've seen the specialist."