Punchestown: Galopin Des Champs romps to 12th Grade 1 crown for Willie Mullins

Connections of Galopin Des Champs finally got their hands on the Ladbrokes Gold Cup at the third time of asking after a dominant performance at Punchestown.

Denied a third Gold Cup at Cheltenham last month, the Willie Mullins-trained star was out to prevent an unwanted hat-trick in this race, having been second to Fastorslow for the past two years.

The nine-year-old looked much happier than he did at Cheltenham all the way through this time, jumping for fun at the head of affairs and leading his rivals a merry dance in the hands of Paul Townend.

Monty's Star was the first to cry enough under Rachael Blackmore and then Joseph O'Brien's King George winner Banbridge began to struggle.

Spillane's Tower was still on the bridle at the fourth-last, but just when Mark Walsh would have been hoping to make his move, he failed to pick up, making quite a bad mistake.

With Walsh still seemingly going well enough, Townend kicked on and Spillane's Tower had to meet the next fence perfectly to have a chance, but failed to do so and the race was over.

Galopin Des Champs pinged the last and the 5-6 favourite came home 22 lengths clear, to rapturous applause from those in attendance.

Townend irons out late problems to help Jasmin De Vaux pounce

Paul Townend excelled as Cheltenham winner Jasmin De Vaux edged out Aintree victor Honesty Policy in a thrilling finish to the Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

A notoriously iffy jumper at the best of times, Jasmin De Vaux appeared to be coming to win the race before making a mistake at the final flight.

Townend lost his right iron shortly after landing and rather than try and get that one back, he kicked his left one out.

That enabled him to get into a position to ride the strongest finish possible as quickly as he could - and it was an inspired decision.

Mark Walsh had charted the inside course on Gordon Elliott's Honesty Policy, who lost little in defeat, as Townend swept around the outside.

It was Jasmin De Vaux (13-8 favourite), winner of last year's Champion Bumper at Cheltenham before this year's Albert Bartlett success, who had the greater speed on the flat, though, and won by half a length.

Image: Jasmin De Vaux heads for home

Winning trainer Willie Mullins said: "He just does it when he has to. He's not the world's best jumper. Paul asked him for a big one at the last, he gave it to him but he nearly tipped him out of the saddle.

"It was great jockeyship by Paul to stay in the saddle, with I think one iron probably.

"It's a fantastic achievement to get that done, get the job done. He did what needed to be done.

"He's got a huge engine, maybe he'll jump fences better - I don't know.

"If you can just get him near the winning post, get him over his hurdles without losing too much ground, he's able to make it up on the flat."

Bambino Fever further enhances outstanding bumper record

Bambino Fever confirmed herself as the standout performer in her division when running out an impressive winner of the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion INH Flat Race.

Surprisingly for a race of such stature, only six went to post, with Willie Mullins responsible for the eventual winner, ridden by Jody Townend, and Copacabana, the mount of Patrick Mullins.

The five-year-old had already won at the Dublin Racing Festival and she followed up impressively under Townend in the Cheltenham Champion Bumper.

While that attracted its usual big field, this race was a different affair and Mullins tried to dictate matters on Copacabana, but Townend always appeared to have him covered.

Despite the small field, Noel Meade's Colcannon ended up short of room as the pace quickened and Bambino Fever and Switch From Diesel shot clear.

Bambino Fever (11-8 favourite) displayed a smart turn of foot and kept her only challenger at bay by two and a quarter lengths.

Image: Jody Townend celebrates aboard Bambino Fever

It meant back-to-back wins in the Grade One for Townend, who rode Redemption Day to victory in the corresponding race last year.

Willie Mullins said: "She looks like a very good filly. It wasn't as fast a race as we thought it was going to be and she was still able to quicken off it. She's got gears as well.

"I thought it would be very hard to take Jody off after what she has done all year on her.

"That'll be it now and we'll look forward to next season, going jumping.

"She's a tough, strong filly. Even if she doesn't do anything else, she's done enough now anyway, but I'm really looking forward to going jumping, the way she is bred."