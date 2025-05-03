Today on Sky Sports Racing: Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Doncaster, Hexham and Uttoxeter feature on Saturday

The Classic season is upon us and Churchill Downs headlines our action on Saturday, with racing from Doncaster, Hexham and Uttoxeter also live on Sky Sports Racing.

11.57 Churchill Downs - Journalism and Sovereignty headline stellar Derby field

It's the Kentucky Derby on Saturday evening and long-time ante-post favourite Journalism has looked the real deal, winning all three of his starts with plenty to spare. A ready winner of the Santa Anita Derby in his prep run, he will be fancied to go close for Michael McCarthy and Umberto Rispoli.

Bill Mott's Sovereignty claimed the Fountain Of Youth Stakes on his return but suffered defeat in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream last time and has a little to prove as he bids to bounce back under Junior Alvarado.

Many have each-way chances, including Japanese runner Luxor Cafe, while Arkansas Derby winner Sandman warrants plenty of respect.

It's sure to be another thrilling renewal of the 'Run for the Roses'.

5.55 Uttoxeter - Destroytheevidence and Coco Mademoiselle clash in Plate

Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls' Destroytheevidence showed some useful form over fences last season, including when beating subsequent Irish National-winner Haiti Couleurs. He has suffered narrow defeats on his last two starts and looks an obvious contender in this competitive renewal of the Carlsberg Britvic Staffordshire Plate Handicap Chase.

Coco Mademoiselle put up a fine performance when claiming a Perth handicap chase eight days ago and this lightly-raced mare must be feared despite a seven-pound rise.

Slipway is a solid proposition, and his trainer reaches for blinkers in an attempt to eke out some more improvement.

5.35 Hexham - In-form Shakeyatailfeather faces First Street

Shakeyatailfeather arrives in red-hot form having won a mares' chase at Cheltenham before backing up to land a Plumpton handicap chase just three days later. Dan Skelton's six-year-old is up another four pounds but looks to have more to give in this sphere and should make her presence felt in the L&R Pest Control Services Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

First Street is without a win in five starts over fences but has been dropped a pound for his creditable second at Kempton in February and he should be on the premises.

Chasing debutant Sunset Hills and veterans Coqolino and Benson complete the shortlist.

Best of the rest

6.30 Uttoxeter - An interesting Class Three contest with Monviel bidding for a second success on the bounce but he faces some familiar favourites with For Pleasure, Punta Del Este, West To The Bridge and Hermino AA all set to line up.

6.20 Doncaster - Nakeeb should prove hard to beat having put up two smart performances and he looked to bump into a very smart prospect when finishing second at Newmarket just over two weeks ago.

We also have Listed action from Auteuil.

Churchill Downs - Kentucky Derby undercard

We have top-class action from Churchill Downs all evening on Saturday, with three Group Two contests as well as four Group Ones.

6.12 Churchill - Grade One-winner Sacred Wish features in the Grade Two Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes.

6.53 Churchill - Madaket Road has bumped into a handful of Kentucky Derby contenders on his last three starts but should find life easier in these calmer waters and will be fancied to land Grade Two honours in the Pat Day Mile Stakes for Bob Baffert.

7.38 Churchill - Think Big and Rogue Lightning clash again in the Grade Two Twin Spires Turf Sprint Stakes where Tom Clover will be hoping his charge can gain revenge on the Godolphin runner.

8.23 Churchill - The unbeaten Nysos heads a classy field in the Grade One Churchill Downs Stakes with Book'em Danno, Mindframe and Mullikin among a quality line-up.

9.06 Churchill - New Century has made the switch to Brendan Walsh's yard in the States and is set to make a first start for his new yard in the Grade One American Turf Stakes, facing the likes of Iron Man Cal and Zulu Kingdom who arrives here in cracking form.

9.50 Churchill - Ways And Means was well supported to make it four on the bounce at the Breeders' Cup in November but was not disgraced and arrives here in the Grade One Derby City Distaff looking to bounce back. Emery and Kopion, among others, have established themselves as Grade One performers setting up for another fascinating contest.

10.39 Churchill - Frankie Dettori partners market-leader Integration in the Grade One Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic Stakes, who was last seen chasing home Carl Spackler at Keeneland. He has work to do to reverse the form with Spirit Of St Louis who got up late to beat him at the Pegasus World Cup but another big run cannot be ruled out.