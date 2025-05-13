Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow, Sedgefield and Worcester

We have competitive action from both codes on Tuesday with Chepstow, Sedgefield and Worcester all hosting, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.30 Worcester - Jet Of Dreams and Doyouknowwhatimean lock horns

The Warren Greatrex-trained Jet Of Dreams has been in tremendous form since his wind surgery last April, and hasn't been out of the frame in his eight starts since. James Bowen returns to the saddle in the PJ Nicholls KGM Korea Genuinely Made Handicap Chase, having produced a personal-best performance with Brendan Powell aboard last time out.

Doyouknowwhatimean has had a busy few months for Dan Skelton, when trying to aid him in his bid to land the Trainers Title and he took his form to a new level with two good efforts at Chepstow. He looks to continue his good form off the same mark today.

Jolyjump has hit the crossbar on his last two starts for Gary and Josh Moore and looks to go one better off 2lbs higher today under regular rider Caolin Quinn.

Moodofthemoment, Salamanca Bay, Prolific Profile and South Omo Zone complete what looks a competitive field.

4.00 Worcester - Jena d'Oudairies, Hard Dealt and Brooklyn Callin feature

Jena D'Oudairies looks to earn her place in the ARC Summer Novices' Brush Hurdle Finale as she tops the weights in the eventmasters.co.uk Mares' Novices' Hurdle for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden. She wears her customary cheekpieces and looks to bounce back after running well in a competitive mares' handicap at Cheltenham last time out.

Brooklyn Callin makes her hurdles debut for Nicky Henderson and James Bowen after disappointing in two National Hunt Flat races so far. She won a point-to-point and was subsequently purchased for £42,000 at the Cheltenham sale back in November. The team will be hopeful of more to come today.

Hard Dealt features after a solid run over hurdles having bumped into a smart prospect at Chepstow last time, and Henry Daly will be hoping she can get her head in front today.

7.10 Sedgefield - Feach Amach chases the hat-trick

Winds Surgery seems to have worked the trick for Feach Amach and he is now two from three for the Adam Nicol yard since making the switch from Nigel Hawke in February. He's 18lbs higher than when first joining the yard and the team will be hoping he can land the hat-trick in the Fairlight Studio New Beginnings For Spring Mares' Handicap Hurdle today.

Micky Hammond-trained Lillistar was behind her aforementioned rival last time when beaten by 16 lengths at Perth but benefits from a massive weight swing and it should see her go closer than last time.

James Owen sends Laravie back to Sedgefield on Tuesday having run well over the same course and distance last time out. Alex Chadwick takes 5lbs off her back and as the top-rated contender, she should go well here.

Best of the rest

2.00 Worcester

Abingworth chases the hat-trick in the FBC Manby Bowdler Handicap Chase and should give it a good go for the in-form Gary and Josh Moore team.

Paul Robson has had two winners from his last three runners and Okovango Delta will be looking to enhance that fine record.

Course winners Byzantine Empire, Midnight Jewel and Uncle Arthur line up, bidding to return to form at a familiar setting.

2.50 Chepstow - 2YO Race

Eve Johnson Houghton has already had several two-year-old winners and is represented but the nicely bred Steel Drum here. Given his handler's prowess with these younger horses, the son of Victor Ludorum will likely be wise to the job and should give a good account of himself.

Could Be The Move showed up well for a long way on debut at Wolverhampton and was only just bettered by the reopposing Born Slippy who was a short enough price to make a winning debut. With that experience behind them, they could take a nice step forward and a better performance can't be ruled out.

Angel Numbers is from a good family and with Hollie Doyle in the plate, a nice run could be expected first time up.

3.00/3.30 Worcester

Worcester stage a pair of bumpers and they feature some potentially smart types.

Reckless Spending was bought for £200,000 after making a nice point-to-point debut last October. He can go well first time up for Nicky Henderson and James Bowen.

The Dan Skelton-trained Madajovy was ridden with a lot of confidence at Ludlow last month and, despite not getting his head in front, displayed all the right signs. Better can be expected this afternoon.

Captain Hugo showed signs of greenness but put in a really promising effort first time up and he has the ability to threaten for a good outfit.

The second bumper features a Royal runner as the well-related Coastal Demand represents Nicky Henderson and James Bowen, who's a half-brother to a Listed Chase winner in Sunshade.

Ice In The Veins has a similar profile to stablemate Madajovy, having made good late headway on debut. The manner in which he was ridden suggests he's well thought of, and a better effort is expected.