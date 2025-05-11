Classic heartbreak for Shes Perfect after French Guineas demotion

Zarigana was awarded the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp after the Charlie Fellowes-trained Shes Perfect was demoted following a stewards’ inquiry.

Just as she had done four weeks ago, Shes Perfect found herself in front from an early stage in the hands of Kieran Shoemark and she had plenty of her rivals on the stretch rounding the home turn.

For a few strides, the daughter of Sioux Nation looked like a sitting duck in the straight, but to her credit she kept responding to Shoemark's urging and while Zarigana came at her fast and late, Shes Perfect passed the post a nose in front.

However, scenes of wild celebration in the winner's enclosure from Shes Perfect's owners, the Basher Watts Racing syndicate, were short-lived as Zarigana's rider Mickael Barzalona lodged an objection after the race and following an inquiry, the result was amended.

Graffard told Sky Sports Racing: "Obviously, it was a tough few minutes and we don't like to win like this, and I feel sorry for the connections of Shes Perfect because they had the joy, but this is sport and this is racing and it has happened to me in the past.

"To be fair, my filly, when she came (with her challenge) she got really unbalanced at the wrong time and in the end it was only a nose.

"It was a decision in the stewards' room, but I'm very happy for this filly, especially. There was a lot of expectation and she deserves a win like that. It would have been very frustrating to be second and beaten by a nose and for the team at home it's really good.

"It's quite hard to really enjoy it, it's more like relief than proper joy."

Zarigana could now make an appearance at Royal Ascot, with her trainer adding: "We'll have to discuss it. I'm not sure she needs to be stepped up in trip, so if we decide to stick to a mile we'll go to Ascot for the Coronation Stakes with her."