Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell hosts six-race card plus action at ParisLongchamp

We have summer jumps action this Thursday with Fontwell the sole domestic venue as they host a competitive six-race card

5.35 Fontwell

The Secret Pearl lines up in the Bet Clever BetGoodwin Mares' Novices' Hurdle when she bids to follow up on her last performance at Market Rasen where she got up late to claim her maiden victory. Up just three pounds for that effort, she could be progressive, and another big run shouldn't be ruled out.

Jamie Snowden and Gavin Sheehan combine with She Is For Me Boys who arrives here on just her second time under rules after bumping into a potential improver in Jasmine D'Airy at Plumpton last time out. This looks a bit more straightforward and this unexposed mare should go well for a top partnership.

Ben Pauling and Ben Jones team up with Elusive Feeling who returns to action after a wind surgery and a break. She found the field too hot first time out in a Class One National Hunt flat race at Market Rasen and this first start over hurdles may see her in a better light.

7.10 Fontwell

Decorated might take all the beating in the Fontwell Christmas Parties - Book Now Handicap Hurdle after his last two performances at the track. A winner last time out and a second-placed effort the time before that, Oliver Signy's seven-year-old will be a strong candidate to make it two on the bounce.

Rockola makes her first trip to Fontwell for Alan King after a creditable third at Ludlow last month. She disappointed on her penultimate start but other than that flop, she's been super consistent and took her form to a level last time out. She's sure to go well off the same mark.

Ben Pauling is represented by Golden Ambition who hasn't been seen since a no-show at Huntingdon in January. He had shown some improvement in his four starts prior to that, and he may bounce back to form after a break. He can go well with Kielan Woods in the stirrups.

7.40 Fontwell

Rocks Up Late lines up in the Unique Weddings At Fontwell Park Handicap Chase where he carries a seven-pound penalty for his chase debut success at Worcester last time out. It was his first run for new trainer Ben Pauling after a move from Tom Ellis' stable and the way he quickened away from his rivals suggests there could be more to come from him over the larger obstacles.

Another one with a penalty to carry is Fox Wallace for the in-form Ella Pickard yard, who cruised to victory at Stratford last time out. That was a career-best performance by some margin, so she'll need to keep on improving if she's to better that, but given the manner of her victory, you couldn't rule it out.

Hatos drops down in class after running in a Class Two contest at the track in March. He ran to a good level when striking twice on the bounce last February but hasn't been able to match that since. However, back in weaker company here, off a career-low mark, he could bounce back to form for the Joe Tizzard team.

Pleasure Garden and Romanor complete the line-up.

Best of the rest -

6.33 ParisLongchamp - Prix de Pontarme

Diego Ventura heads over to ParisLongchamp on Thursday to compete in the Listed Prix de Pontarme over seven furlongs. He was last seen running a very credible third behind the highly regarded Cosmic Year at Newmarket on his reappearance and any improvement from that run should see him bang there with Christophe Soumillon in the plate.

Scandalo has only had the four starts but in that time has created a favourable impression, having won well on debut before bumping into some smart types in better company as a two-year-old. He was well-beaten on his reappearance but should come forward for that and could go well - even if Soumillon has abandoned him for Diego Ventura.

Afogado, Epson Blue Cen and Libyan Pharaoh all clash once again having locked horns in the Prix du Pont Neuf over this track and trip last month.

Despite being the biggest price of the three runners, it was Afogado who proved best, staying on strongly from the rear to chase home a nice colt of Andre Fabre's.

Epson Blue Cen, who lacked match fitness, was only mowed down late on in the piece, having helped to force the pace and she may well have more to give with that run under her belt.

American Pharaoh-colt Libyan Pharaoh didn't finish with any kind of zest on that occasion, but a better surface here could see him to much better effect.