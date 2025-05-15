York: See The Fire dazzles as she wins Middleton Stakes by a dozen lengths under Oisin Murphy for Andrew Balding

See The Fire delivered a red-hot run to take the Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes at York in remarkably good style.

Andrew Balding's chestnut was the 8/11 favourite under Oisin Murphy and was ridden patiently in the Group Two contest from stall four.

In the home straight, they began to pick through horses and the four-year-old was quickly able to take up a lead that then got wider and wider, eventually reaching 12 lengths on the line, with Godolphin's Beautiful Love the runner-up.

Balding said: "That was smashing, we've always had a very high opinion of her and she's improved since last year.

"We probably made a bit of a mess of her last year as we didn't step up in trip until it was too late. For some reason, she wasn't at her best in the Eclipse (when fourth behind City Of Troy), but she really found her feet after that, winning the Strensall here and she had a very good run on Champions Day (fifth in Champion Stakes) having had a busy season.

"We were a little disappointed on her comeback run at Sandown, but she probably needed the run - she travelled well through the race and didn't quite get home, but that's put her spot on for today."

It is 10 years since See The Fire's dam, Arabian Queen, ran out a shock 50/1 winner of the Juddmonte International at York, beating that season's Dante, Derby and Eclipse hero Golden Horn.

See The Fire could well return to the Knavesmire later in the summer in a bid to emulate her mother, and sire Sea The Stars, with a Group One victory at Goodwood beforehand also a major target.

"She's a very exciting horse and we always fancied the Nassau for her this year. She was second in it last year and if that goes well, we might consider coming back here in August for the Juddmonte International," Balding added.

Charlie Appleby was pleased with the performance of runner-up Beautiful Love, saying: "The winner is different class to the rest of us and as William (Buick) said, they got racing far enough out and the rest of us sort of paid for it a little bit.

"Our filly wants stepping up to a mile and a half, it's just finding the right race as she still carries a penalty from last year. It's a nice bit of black type but she deserves to win a race like this, so we'll just have to make sure we avoid the winner in the future."

Tropical storms to Westow win

Balding's Tropical Storm booked his ticket for Royal Ascot with victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes - but which race he tackles has yet to be decided.

Excused his comeback sixth in the Palace House having taken a false step, he was sent off a 4/1 chance in the Listed contest but he had ground to find with the favourite Aesterius on last year's Flying Childers form.

Archie Watson's market leader was one of the first beaten as Star Of Mehmas hit the front, but Murphy waited until the final furlong before asking for everything and his mount responded to win by a head.

Image: Tropical Storm takes out the Westow Stakes at York

Balding now needs to decide whether to stick to five furlongs for the King Charles III Stakes or stay against his own age group over six furlongs in the Commonwealth Cup.

"He's built like a real sprinter," said Balding.

"Oisin said when he switched him out he got caught by a bit of a headwind which caught him by surprise and as a result it just took him a bit of time to pick up.

"He's a smart horse, his form last year was very strong and he had won here which was a help - he took a false step at Newmarket.

"Obviously we've now got two options at Royal Ascot and we'll just have to see whether we chance him over six in the Commonwealth or run him over five against his elders.

"It's a nice problem to have. Ascot was always going to be his next target and it will be one of those races."

American Affair comes home strongly to take the opener

Jim Goldie is excited to see how high American Affair can climb in the sprinting ranks following a smooth performance in the Lindum York Handicap.

Winner of a valuable prize at Thirsk and the Portland at Doncaster last season, he was also placed in several other decent races before disappointing when favourite for the Ayr Gold Cup.

The five-year-old was rated just 70 at the start of 2024, but following a comeback victory at Musselburgh last month, he lined up on the Knavesmire off 98 and even that elevated mark was nowhere near enough to stop Paul Mulrennan charting a path to the front with relative ease.

Image: Paul Mulrennan celebrates aboard American Affair

Goldie, speaking away from the track, said: "That was first class, he couldn't have done it any better and he's obviously very good.

"I think he's just developing, that's where the improvement has come from. Paul took him back out of the stalls as he can idle when he hits the front, but the Portland tactics worked well. He's quite exciting."

Jm Jungle travelled smoothly to grab the lead on the Knavesmire, but he just acted as a target for the 7/2 favourite American Affair, who was good value for the winning margin of a length.

"He's entered at Royal Ascot but I think we'll take him to Haydock first for the Temple Stakes," the trainer added.

"I think we're just enjoying riding the wave, as they say. Jack Dexter was rated 114 at one stage, this lad will be rated over 100 now so he's still got a long way to go, but if he wins the Temple then he won't be far off.

"I think he was beaten by the trip at Ayr, he looks to be a real five-furlong horse. I've had three generations of the family now, which is nice."