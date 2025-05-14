York Dante meeting: Whirl lands yet another Classic trial victory for Aidan O'Brien in Musidora Stakes

There was another impressive winner of a Classic trial for Aidan O'Brien, as Whirl scorched to a bloodless victory in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York.

A market drifter before the off, the daughter of Wootton Bassett was sent off at 7/2 in the hands of Coolmore No 1 Ryan Moore, who was positive out of the stalls and never too far away from the pace.

It was Ralph Beckett's Sandown winner Tattycoram that led the field of Classic aspirants into the straight, but Whirl was hot on her tail, with Moore soon allowing his mount to stride on up the long run for home on the Knavesmire.

The further she went, the better Whirl got as she sauntered to a five-and-a-half-length success over Andrew Balding's Serenity Prayer, who made late ground from the back of the field.

Inisherin shows great spirit to seize Duke of York spoils

Inisherin served a reminder of his class with a battling success in the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes.

Kevin Ryan's Royal Ascot winner was partnered for the first time by Moore, with the 11/8 favourite away from the stalls quickly and straight on the heels of Karl Burke's Night Raider, who led the field down the straight and made a bold bid from the front in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Having elected to stay on the far rail to make his bid for victory, Moore set to work urging his mount and passed Night Raider just inside the final furlong.

However, he still had to overcome the challenge of Balding's Flora Of Bermuda, who had worked her way to the head of affairs from the back of the field.

But although Inisherin was briefly headed in an engaging duel, the son of Shamardal fought back gamely to land a well-received blow for the local Ryan team, prevailing by a neck.

Image: Inisherin battled right to the line for Moore at York

Ryan said: "There's a bit of relief. We lost a month with him when we realised he had a little bit of a [breathing] issue and we decided to do it straight away.

"The weather and the ground have meant we haven't been able to get him away for a gallop and things were stacking up against us.

"Thankfully, he's done everything we've asked, he's a big colt now. He'll go straight to Ascot now.

"Night Raider went quick, Ryan was going to jump and be positive but it probably worked in our favour as he was able to half fill him up and had he gone with him, he might have been beaten two lengths.

"Ryan got it right, as ever. I said to him 'whatever you do is right'."

The trainer went on: "He's a strong stayer at six, he ran well in last year's Guineas and I've just said to William Derby, I wouldn't be against stepping him up to seven now it's a Group One, the City of York, and I'd like to support it.

"Tom (Eaves) had been brilliant on this horse and did nothing wrong, I didn't think he ran too bad in the July Cup and his final run came at the end of a long year, it was just when we discussed this horse we felt if Ryan was available, he'd be able to tell us so much about him as he's ridden so many top horses for so many different people.

"When he comes back in, he tells you straight, there's no going around corners. He'll ride for me whenever he is available.

"It would be nice if he was available at Ascot but today was the first hurdle."

Anna-Lisa Balding said of runner-up Flora Of Bermuda: "She ran a hell of a race. She's been off the track for a long time (207 days) and for her to come back and run like that, with the right horse beating her, I think means she's a really exciting filly.

"She's always shown a lot at home, Andrew has always liked her and mentally and physically she's developed. We were hoping for a big run and she hasn't disappointed us.

"As PJ (McDonald) said when he got off her, she's got a heart like a lion and you can't ever take that away from her."

Almosh'her sets up Ebor bid with winning debut for Burke

Karl Burke made a winning start to the new season at York as his fresh recruit Almosh'her got the better of a ding-dong battle with Stressfree in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap.

A dual winner from three all-weather starts for Charlie Fellowes, the four-year-old was a 15/2 shot for his first start since moving from Newmarket to North Yorkshire and displayed a willing attitude once challenged to make a successful stable debut by a head in the hands of Clifford Lee.

Burke said: "That's a good start to the season here, hopefully it continues!

Image: Almosh'her booked his Ebor ticket with success on the Knavesmire

"He got sent to us from Charlie's, who had done very well with him so it's unfortunate for him, but we can only deal with what is put in front of us.

"He's a lovely horse but he's still a big baby and came with a reputation of being a livewire. He has settled into our routine and is better than when he first came, but we didn't know what he'd be like at the races. He's done things OK but hopefully he'll get better.

"That was a win-and-you're-in for the Ebor, so we'll be working back from that if he stays that sort of trip, but he needs to learn to race properly."