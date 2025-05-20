Royal Ascot: Twain unlikely to return in time as Aidan O'Brien rules Dreamy out for first half of season

Twain and Dreamy, two of Aidan O’Brien’s potential Classic performers through the winter months, have been ruled out until the second half of the season.

A son of Wootton Bassett, Twain has only had two runs - both within eight days of each other last year - yet he was able to win a Group One in France on just his second start.

He beat his stable companion Mount Kilimanjaro in the Criterium International who has won the Dee Stakes at Chester subsequently.

Twain became something of a gamble for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket when it became apparent that winter favourite The Lion In Winter was struggling to be ready in time.

However, just days before the race he was ruled out of it by a dirty scope and it was announced if he was ready he would be supplemented for the Irish Guineas. The confirmations for that came and went on Tuesday, though, and his name did not appear.

O'Brien told the PA news agency: "He hasn't been supplemented for the Guineas.

"It's the same issue he had before Newmarket, he's still not 100 per cent.

"I don't think he'll make it to Ascot now if he hasn't made it this weekend, we'll probably give him a little bit more time now."

Image: Dreamy landed a Group Three prize at the Curragh in August last year

Dreamy, owned by the Niarchos family's Flaxman Stables in partnership with Coolmore, is a filly by American Pharoah out of Tapestry, O'Brien's Yorkshire Oaks winner.

She won a Goodwood maiden on her debut and a Group Three at the Curragh afterwards but was only fourth to Desert Flower in the Fillies' Mile.

O'Brien expected her to come into her own over middle distances this season, but plans are now on the back burner until the second half of the campaign.

"Dreamy will miss the first half of the season," said O'Brien.

"Hopefully she'll be back in the autumn when there'll be some nice races for her.