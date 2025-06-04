Today on Sky Sports Racing: American Land and Get The Value chase hat-tricks

We have action across both codes on Wednesday with racing from Newton Abbot and Ripon, live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.05 Newton Abbot - In-form American Land and Get The Value clash

Joe Tizzard's American Land has flourished over hurdles this season and should take plenty of beating as he steps up in grade in the Clearance Handicap Hurdle under Brendan Powell.

Get The Value doubled his tally over hurdles when seeing off Stinginhisstep at this track last month and he remains capable of better despite a seven-pound penalty.

Of the others, Lutrell Lad scored at Taunton in February and ran well when not beaten far in a warm Haydock race in April. Stream Of Stars tops the weights for the Twiston-Davies team.

6.15 Ripon - Fortification and Great Profit contest hot novice

A field of eight have assembled for a cracking renewal of this British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Ripon.

Archie Watson's Fortification could only finish third when odds-on for his debut at Bath but this well-bred colt will be expected to leave that form behind under Luke Morris.

Great Profit cost £360,000 at the Goffs UK breeze-up and a market watch is advised as he debuts for Richard Fahey and Oisin Orr.

Star Material built on his debut effort at Musselburgh to finish runner-up at Pontefract in April and he must be feared if able to improve further.

The George Scott-trained Major Neigh Sayer completes the shortlist.

7.52 Ripon - Emperor Caradoc and Harry's Halo headline

A competitive affair sees Emperor Caradoc and Harry's Halo headline in this Weatherbysshop.Co.UK Handicap.

Paul Midgley saddles Emperor Caradoc who bounced back to form when scoring at Nottingham and he could be in the mix off this four-pound higher mark.

Harry's Halo enjoyed a super end to last season winning twice and finishing placed on several occasions, and he makes plenty of appeal as he drops in class on this seasonal reappearance.

Mart is worth a mention having justified favouritism at Lingfield last week, while Lord Abama rates an each-way player.

Best of the rest

5.40 Saratoga -

Awakened will be fancied to land the Grade One Beverly R Steinman Hurdle at Saratoga.

6.50 Ripon -

The Yorkshire Accountants Ripon Maiden Fillies' Stakes looks a nice maiden with well-bred three-year-olds Ritaan and Sweet Princess involved.

2.05 Newton Abbot -

Last-time-out winners Knights Affair and Highway Hero clash in the Racing Partnership Novices' Hurdle.