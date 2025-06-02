William Buick confident he has 'two best horses' for Derby and Oaks in Ruling Court and Desert Flower

William Buick is doing his best to keep his feet on the ground as his two Guineas winners, Ruling Court and Desert Flower, prepare to go in pursuit of further Classic glory in the Betfred Derby and Oaks.

He said: "Every year you go into Oaks and Derby week, it is always exciting but of course I must admit this year there is a little bit more excitement as both of our Guineas winners are going to turn up. Naturally it is an exciting week for all of us."

Should the Charlie Appleby-trained duo both emerge triumphant on the Surrey Downs, Buick will become the first jockey ever to win the first four Classics in the same season, but he is not getting carried away.

"We'd like to just take one step at a time, that's a big ask, it's a huge thing to do. Winning both Guineas was a big achievement in itself and we'll just take each race as it comes," he added.

"Both horses are really well. I haven't sat on Ruling Court but I've sat on Desert Flower once. Everything they've been doing has been really routine. Immediately after Newmarket they recovered well and everyone has been very happy with them, it's been quite smooth."

Ruling Court narrowly denied the subsequent Irish Guineas hero Field Of Gold at Newmarket and he will be stepping into the unknown over Epsom's mile and a half, but Buick is hopeful the Justify colt's stamina will stand up to the test.

He said: "We're confident he will get a mile and a quarter. There are so many horses that go to Epsom with those sort of credentials. Very few three-year-olds have gone the full mile and a half before the Derby, most are trying it for the first time bar a select few who run in the Lingfield Trial or the Chester Vase, so you never quite know until the day.

"They do say if you get a mile and a quarter you've a chance of getting a mile and a half round Epsom and most good horses are well balanced, do everything you ask and have a good turn of foot, which he has. I was asking him for an effort going into the dip at Newmarket and he responded - he never needed any real help.

"He's well-balanced, travels well through his races and has a good turn of foot so in that regard he ticks all the boxes. He's a high-quality colt."

Buick is similarly unconcerned about the razzmatazz of Derby day getting the better of Ruling Court, adding: "Nothing has ever given us the impression he won't handle it, but it really is a different day.

"There's a lot of people, the fanfare, there's a lot of noise, it's a long canter down so that in itself is a challenge. We don't expect it to be a problem but you respect the occasion and try to take every precaution you can to get him to the start in a good frame of mind.

"We all still get the buzz before the Derby, it is our most important race and everyone would be of the same opinion - it's our Holy Grail."

Image: Desert Flower wins the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket

Just under 24 hours before Ruling Court's bid for Derby glory, Desert Flower is set to line up as a hot favourite for the Betfred Oaks.

Unbeaten in five career starts, the Night Of Thunder filly also has her stamina to prove, but Buick said: "I don't want to sound like a broken record but they are similar horses in regard to distance - neither have gone beyond a mile, I'm very confident about 10 furlongs and we'll see about a mile and a half.

"Desert Flower is a high-class filly and we've always thought the world of her. She has never stepped a foot wrong.

"She's well-balanced, she travels well through her races, she relaxes, she's tactically incredibly versatile and I don't think Epsom will pose any problem to her.

"She's always been strong towards the end of her races, as you could see in the Guineas where she had to make her own running and she was strong when she hit the rising ground. I'm hopeful of her getting the trip.

"I've ridden in the Oaks a few times and never quite managed to pull it off. It would mean a lot to win it, the Classics are what it is all about, each season you set out to find a Classic horse for the Guineas, Epsom and the St Leger, they are our most important races."

While Buick is not taking anything for granted, it is clear confidence is high. He added: "I feel like I'm on the two best horses. There is of course the question about the distance as neither has been beyond a mile before, but I do feel like I'm on the two best horses.

"Horses will either stay or they won't, it's as simple as that. You have to ride them accordingly but equally you can't make a horse stay. Where you find out is inside the last couple of furlongs and you won't get an indication before that.

"To be going to Epsom with two horses of the calibre of these two is a pleasure, so fingers crossed everything goes well."