Estrange halved in price for Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe glory after Haydock romp

Estrange looked all over a filly with a big future in taking the Betfred Lester Piggott Fillies’ Stakes at Haydock.

Making her seasonal reappearance after three runs last year in which she was beaten only once and ended the campaign with a Listed triumph at Doncaster, the David O'Meara-trained four-year-old was ridden with confidence by Daniel Tudhope.

Still in cruise control on the outside of runners travelling for home, the 13-8 chance only had to be given the minimum of encouragement to account for market rival and favourite Shaha by four and a quarter lengths.

Image: Estrange cruised clear of her rivals at Haydock

Put in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe by her Cheveley Park Stud connections at the first entry stage, that does not look too fanciful now, with some bookmakers cutting her to 33s from 66-1 for Paris.

O'Meara said: "Danny said she's great to ride. She shuts down and saves energy, you can put her anywhere and give her a small squeeze and she comes alive. For me for the yard, for everyone it is brilliant to have a horse like her in the yard.

"She handles cut in the ground, she's gone on good ground today. I think we'll stay away from quick conditions, but the Pretty Polly [at the Curragh] could be considered or there's a race back here, the Lancashire Oaks, and then the Yorkshire Oaks and if she is good enough it would be great to be considering Longchamp.

"Potentially she could be the best we've had."

Image: Estrange put on a show under Danny Tudhope

O'Meara has trained Group One winners like Amazing Maria, Mondialiste and G Force and he said Estrange's talent was obvious from a very early stage. "We knew before she made her debut at Goodwood that she was very good," he said.

"You don't gallop these sort of fillies every day. Goodwood was no surprise, Yarmouth was a disappointment, but I blame myself for that, Doncaster was then great.

"Today was a step up again, she looks like she's progressed and I'm very, very lucky to have her.

"It never looked in doubt at any stage today."

O'Meara was completing a double on the card following the earlier success of Stressfree.

John of Gaunt win for Ten Bob Tony puts gloss on day Ed Walker will cherish

Ten Bob Tony survived a stewards' inquiry and denied the veteran Kinross to win the Betfred John of Gaunt Stakeson a bumper afternoon for red-hot trainer Ed Walker.

A winner first time out last season, the four-year-old Ten Bob Tony was not disgraced in the 2000 Guineas and also ran well in France behind the classy Topgear.

Below par on his final outing and gelded since, he had a bit of a question to answer on his return, but with his form first time out and the great recent run of his stable in his favour, he came out on top in the Group Three prize.

Walker's string have bloomed of late, winning the Temple Stakes last week with Mgheera, the Brigadier Gerard with Almaqam and taking the Bronte Cup at York with Scenic and the Achilles Stakes at Haydock with Balmoral Lady before Ten Bob Tony did his bit.

Volterra looked to be travelling best at one stage before Audience, last year's Lockinge winner, threw down a challenge. Ten Bob Tony (5-1) slowly but surely got on top and then Ralph Beckett's eight-year-old Kinross, giving away weight all round, emerged as the final danger.

The two got close together and as they crossed the line there was just a head in it, with the placings unaltered after a long wait.

"That was an awful wait! Without sounding spoilt, it was so important he won. Ten Bob Tony was Simon Sadler's first ever horse and he's now come into the game in quite a big way," said Walker, speaking from York.

Image: Ten Bob Tony survived a stewards' enquiry to keep the John Of Gaunt Stakes

"He had his first stakes winner in Qilin Queen in a Listed race at Newbury on Lockinge day and then he (Ten Bob Tony) came along for his first Group-race win."

He added of his winning run: "It's pretty special and absolutely amazing. I've won Group Ones before, but I have to say this has been a special day and special week. Long may it continue."

Fortunately for Buick, he escaped a suspension. "I got a caution," he said.

"Obviously the stewards had to have a look at it, but my horse just ran around in front.

"He was a very game winner, it was a competitive race and hopefully he can progress."

Walker was represented on Merseyside by his assistant trainer, Matty Hicks, who said: "It's been a frustrating spring waiting for the rain, it's been a painful waiting to get him out.

"He's always gone well fresh, he was a bit head-scratching towards the end of last year but we always banked on his form in France with Topgear and he's shown it a couple of times since.

"Topgear looks a Group One winner in waiting so we've always liked our horse. He's very tough and gelding him has made him a bit more of a man, he's getting towards being the finished article.

"I'd say he's more like to go back up to a mile than down to six furlongs and he has two entries at Ascot, the Hunt Cup and Queen Anne."