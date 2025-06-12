Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newbury, Yarmouth and Worcester feature live on Thursday

William Haggas' Shadwell-owned colt Almeraq makes his highly-anticipated return at Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon, while Newbury and Worcester also host competitive action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.27 Yarmouth - Exciting Shadwell colt Almeraq returns

Exciting Dark Angel colt Almeraq makes his return in the Charles Lumsden/ATI Memorial Novice Stakes at Yarmouth. William Haggas' three-year-old built on his debut second at Newbury to land a course-and-distance novice with plenty to spare and could prove a tough nut to crack despite conceding weight all round. Jim Crowley retains the ride.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Spy Chief looks the main danger having finished a close second at Kempton and the drop to six furlongs may suit. This Godolphin-owned Kingman gelding is a half-brother to useful operator Al Suhail.

Correspondence was purchased for $235,000 back in September 2023 and hits the racecourse for the first time this afternoon, flying the flag for the Harry Eustace stable. Of the others, Takteek could be one to watch for Charlie Fellowes, despite a slow start to his career.

4.25 Newbury - Hickory and Believe The Storm contest strong handicap

Jamie Osborne saddles Hickory who tops the weights under Saffie Osborne. Lightly raced for his age, the seven-year-old has shown improved form for these connections but must defy a career-high mark in this Grosvenor Sport Win Rewards Everyday Handicap.

Believe The Storm made a winning debut at Wolverhampton in December last year and returned to finish runner-up behind Brize Norton at Kempton. He steps into handicap company off a mark of 83 and could have plenty more to give in this sphere with Kieran Shoemark in the plate.

Twisting Physics is another to note with William Buick an eye-catching booking for Paul and Oliver Cole, while Photosynthesis holds claims under Rossa Ryan, retaining his mark of 85.

3.50 Newbury - Colin Keane rides Blue Bolt for Juddmonte

Juddmonte's new retained rider Colin Keane makes the trip over the Irish Sea to ride Blue Bolt in the Darley EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

The Andrew Balding-trained daughter of Blue Point progressed from her first start to land a Windsor novice by four lengths and, given the way she skipped clear, she must be feared under the penalty.

Consecrated made a sparkling debut when claiming a seven-furlong maiden here in April before finishing fourth when favourite for the Listed Sky Bet Fillies Stakes at York last month. Well-supported on that occasion, she will be popular to bounce back in this lesser grade for the Cheveley Park operation.

Stablemate Seren Star ran a cracker when third at Newmarket on her first start back in April and warrants respect under Rossa Ryan, while Ed Walker hands a first start to Dreamasar. The Shadwell-owned Majaz - trained by Roger Varian - enters calculations, switching to turf for the first time.

Best of the rest

George Boughey's Moonfall will be looking to shed his maiden tag at the third time of asking in Newbury's Local IQ EBF Novice Stakes (2.05pm), where he will meet a few eyecatching debutants. William Buick gets onboard the Gosden-trained Yachtsman, while Andrew Balding hands a first start to New Monarch.

Another Godolphin contender likely to attract market support is Dangerman, a son of Cracksman who should suit slightly softer conditions than the last day at Newmarket in the closing Harriet Cozens Big Birthday Handicap at Newbury.

The feature race from Worcester looks to be the 6.10pm JenningsBet Brockmoor Handicap Chase, where Sean Bowen gets onboard a rare Gordon Elliott summer raider in Music Of Tara. De Tellers Fortune and Hold Your Fort look likely contenders.

Watch every race from Newbury, Yarmouth and Worcester, live on Sky Sports Racing.