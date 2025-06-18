Royal Ascot: Crimson Advocate comes from last to first in Duke Of Cambridge Stakes for John and Thady Gosden

Crimson Advocate swooped with some style in the final furlong to secure a second Royal Ascot success, this time in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Winner of the Queen Mary Stakes two years ago when trained by American George Weaver, Crimson Advocate is now with John and Thady Gosden in the colours of Wathnan Racing and came from last to first in the hands of James McDonald.

Fellow Gosden runner and defending champion Running Lion made a bold bid to make all but had no answer as Crimson Advocate (13/2) collared her inside the final furlong and pulled clear of 5/4 favourite Cinderella's Dream

John Gosden said: "We knew she would run a big race but I didn't expect her to go by those three fillies. Let's face it, Running Lion won it last year and the second and third are Group One fillies.

"I said to James to just get her settled and he did a beautiful job, he has really great hands and even though he hadn't ridden her before got a wonderful tune out of her.

"At the half-furlong marker I thought Running Lion had it and so did the commentator and then this filly came along with a wet sail - it was impressive for a filly who was a Queen Mary filly not so long ago.

"We gave her a long time off over the winter and worked on settling her and she ran really well in the Snowdrop and then Robert Havlin settled her at Goodwood and she got up and won.

"Full marks to Robert and Thady who have devoted their time to settling her and she's sat last here and then blown them away. I'm thrilled but this one is not much to do with me."

Image: James McDonald poses aboard Duke Of Cambridge Stakes winner Crimson Advocate

Crimson Advocate was cut to 7/1 from 16s for the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket next month, but the team are yet to commit to their next move.

Gosden added: "I haven't thought too far ahead and I thought she might get placed. But she's done that well and we'll have to readjust our sights."

For New Zealander McDonald it was a fifth success at the Royal meeting having beaten off a bout of flu to ride for the Wathnan Racing team this week.

He said: "You have no idea what a buzz it is to win here, it means so much, and you can see why everyone treats the week so seriously. It's a very special place and there's nothing better.

"It was still on the edge last week, I'm not sure what it was, maybe just a bad case of flu, but I would have to have broken a bone not to be here.

"I thought about a furlong out when Will (Buick, on Cinderella's Dream) didn't put them away I had a real chance.

"As a competitor, to ride for such strong stables is so nice. Wathnan is a huge team and James (Doyle, who rode Fallen Angel for Wathnan) has some huge decisions and once he's picked, it's nice to fill in where I can."