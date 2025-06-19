Royal Ascot: Garden Of Eden blossoms in Ribblesdale Stakes as Aidan O'Brien closes in on century

Garden Of Eden continued her progress to provide trainer Aidan O'Brien with a record sixth victory in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Ballydoyle handler saddled three runners in the Group Two contest, with Ryan Moore siding with Garden Of Eden (7/1), who struggled in successive Group races in the spring but raised her game to claim a Listed prize at Naas on her most recent appearance.

Island Hopping was deployed in a pacesetting role, but her early exertions took their toll from the home turn, while Garden Of Eden galloped on powerfully up the straight to score by three and a quarter lengths from Understudy, with 2/1 favourite Catalina Delcarpio back in third.

O'Brien said: "I was impressed with that, I'm delighted. She's getting better which is great.

"We always thought stepping up in trip would help her and we stepped her up to a mile and a quarter the last day and she improved a lot.

"She's by Saxon Warrior and when they go up in distance they do get better so she obviously improved for the step up.

"The Irish Oaks would be a possibility, but she could also go to America for a Grade One over there, we will have to see."