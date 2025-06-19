Royal Ascot: Trawlerman crowned Gold Cup king with power-packed display on day three for John and Thady Gosden

Trawlerman made every yard of the running in the Gold Cup to go one better than last year for John and Thady Gosden in the Royal Ascot highlight.

Second to Kyprios 12 months ago, the Godolphin-owned seven-year-old took full advantage of the dual winner's retirement under an excellently-judged ride from William Buick.

Illinois, who had stepped into Kyprios' shoes for Aidan O'Brien, was well placed if good enough, but inside the final furlong Trawlerman (85/40 favourite) began to pull away and ran out an impressive seven-length winner. Dubai Future was third for Saeed bin Suroor in the Godolphin colours.

Buick said: "It's an extreme distance, two and a half miles, so you need an extraordinary horse with an extraordinary set of skills.

"He's got that lung capacity and stamina. He got in a great rhythm - it's a tough thing to do, be in front for two and a half miles like that, but he's so genuine.

"I knew he would stay, which is a big help. It's taken me a long time to win this - I knew he was the right horse, I just hoped I would get it right on him."

Image: William Buick aboard Trawlerman after winning the Gold Cup on day three of Royal Ascot

John Gosden spoke of his relief after what felt like a long final furlong for the Clarehaven handler.

He said: "I didn't enjoy it (final furlong) because anything can happen, you never know until they cross the line. He's part of the furniture you know. It's absolutely amazing. He's the most grand, lovely horse he really is. The other horse, Sweet William (fourth), they're great old friends."