Royal Ascot: Lazzat repels Satono Reve for Jubilee crown

French raider Lazzat broke Japanese hearts as he outbattled Satono Reve in a thrilling international finish to the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

It was Jerome Reynier's Lazzat, who made every yard in the hands of James Doyle, who stayed on strongest in the closing stages, striking on his first start for owners Wathnan Racing at odds of 9-2 to continue a fine week for both his rider and owners.

There was drama after the finish as Lazzat unshipped Doyle as the pair returned to receive the Ascot applause, with the four-year-old running loose for some time before eventually being caught and safely returned to the stables.

Lazzat was adding a second Group One win to his tally after landing last year's Prix Maurice de Gheest, but he had been beaten in Australia when sent on his travels at the end of the campaign.

Reynier, saddling his first Royal Ascot winner, said: "He did [win at the top level] as a three-year-old in the Maurice de Gheest in Deauville but after having been all the way to Australia and Hong Kong.

"I was a bit scared that it was going to be tough to find Lazzat the same as he was but obviously we have been trying him over a mile to open his options, but he's a pure sprinter and we will stick to the sprinting distances over the straight courses for his future.

"That was a pretty tough challenge [from Satono Reve]. I've been watching all his races and he's always coming late and he's always running on but James had a really good feeling with the horse and when the Japanese came to him, he put his ears back and tried again and he said there was no way he was going to pass him today."

He added: "The July Cup is coming a little quickly I guess but maybe we'll defend his crown in the Maurice de Gheest, we've got the Sprint Cup and we can be back here in October because he can handle any ground. If the ground is heavy he can do it then as well.

"He's a very good champion. Today everything went right for once and we're happy to have a first Royal Ascot winner, especially for Wathnan and Nurlan Bizakov as a breeder. I'm very happy for the connections involved."