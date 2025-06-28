Today on Sky Sports Racing: East India Dock, Who's Glen and Pappano clash in Northumberland Plate

East India Dock and Who's Glen headline the latest instalment of Newcastle's Northumberland Plate, live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday afternoon.

3.15 Newcastle - Who's Glen & East India Dock among 20 runners

Newcastle's feature race of the year sees Who's Glen and East India Dock fancied to claim the JenningsBet Northumberland Plate.

Who's Glen did best of those ridden patiently in the Chester Cup on his last outing and has had this on his agenda since. He runs off the same mark and should be in the mix under PJ McDonald off a mark of 93.

East India Dock powered home to claim the Chester Cup before running a slightly flat race at Royal Ascot. He is taken to bounce back and looks the pick of four runners for his trainer James Owen with James Doyle retaining the ride.

Willie Mullins, fresh off a Royal Ascot double, saddles Pappano with Jamie Spencer in the plate. Last seen finishing down the field in the Triumph Hurdle, he was a useful flat performer for John and Thady Gosden and the market is the best guide to his chances.

Last year's winner Onesmoothoperator is worth a mention, despite carrying top weight for Brian Ellison. Golden Rules completes the shortlist, having needed the run when fourth on reappearance at Kempton back in March. He should progress here, with Silvestre de Sousa getting onboard.

2.10 Newcastle - Group 1-winning sprinter Kind Of Blue headlines

The James Fanshawe-trained Kind Of Blue seeks a first success of the season in this Group 3 Chipchase Stakes.

Winner of the British Champion Sprint on Champions Day at Ascot in October, he returned a little later than expected when suffering trouble in the stalls at Chantilly. Best forgiven, it is hoped he can concede weight here before tackling top-table targets this summer.

Spycatcher is the chief threat for Karl Burke. He finished fifth in this race last year and showed he retains plenty of ability with a fifth in this grade at Haydock.

Jack Channon's Ferrous has been in red-hot form winning his last three starts in handicaps and deserves at crack at this better grade. The yard have also been enjoying a purple patch of results, boasting a 36 per cent strike rate over the last fortnight.

Diligent Harry and Fair Angelica both hold each-way claims while the Juddmonte-owned Array may enter calculations when stepping back down to six furlongs.

4.10 Chester - Unbeaten Cosi Bello faces Catalyse

An intriguing renewal of the John Smith's Handicap looks the pick on this Saturday Chester card.

Cosi Bello arrives unbeaten having scored at Chelmsford and Kempton and makes plenty of appeal on his handicap debut off a mark of 93. The handicapper doesn't seem to have got to grips with Charlie Fellowes' charge just yet, and he'll be well-fancied under George Wood.

Bought by Wathnan Racing for £300,000 in April 2024, Catalyse was highly thought of as a two-year-old, contesting the Group 2 Coventry Stakes after winning his debut at Hamilton. He is another who makes his handicap bow having undergone a gelding operation.

Andrew Balding's Gallant would be a player if able to back up his Lingfield success, while Perfect Part dips in grade after her Listed fourth at Musselburgh. Rajaking found nothing when asked by Danny Muscutt at Windsor the last day but may improve on his second start in Class 3 company.

Best of the rest

Newcastle's JenningsBet Festival Northumberland Vase Handicap (2.40pm) looks a typically complex affair, with the five-timer-chasing Godsend of interest under Luke Morris. Sir Mark Prescott's charge will have to be wary of a plethora of capable horses, including the Andrew Balding-trained Contacto.

Also at Gosforth Park, Native Warrior headlines the 13 going to post for the valuable Pertemps Network Handicap at 3.45pm. Rare Change will be a likely challenger, although he carries a 6lb penalty.

At Chester, Dream Composer and Solar Aclaim look the key players in a competitive Manor Car Hire Handicap at 3.05pm, after the Wathnan-owned Circios - who is related to Adelaide River - looks to build on a promising Doncaster debut in the John Smith's Maiden Stakes.

Additional fare comes from Windsor, where Rod Millman saddles the hat-trick-seeking Safari Dream for the Lodges At Windsor Racecourse Marina Handicap (4pm). Doncaster is the venue for evening action, headlined by a Fillies' Maiden affair at 7.30pm.

Lingfield also hosts live night-time action, with Amo Racing's India Love looking to follow up at 7.15pm.

There is also a stellar card to enjoy Stateside, with Churchill Downs playing host to the Stephen Foster Stakes at 11.03pm. Breeders' Cup Classic winner Sierra Leone is set to clash with Mindframe in what looks a mouthwatering contest.