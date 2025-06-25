Paul Cole retires: Derby-winning trainer announces end to 38-year career

Paul Cole, perhaps best known for saddling brilliant 1991 Derby winner Generous, has announced he is to retire following 38 years in the training ranks.

The 83-year-old enjoyed over 1,500 winners during a stellar career which began in Wantage in 1987, and later became British Flat champion trainer in 1991.

It was during that same season he saw stable star Generous claim Classic glory at Epsom by five lengths, with Alan Munro aboard. The Fahd Salman-owned colt would go on to complete the English-Irish Derby double at the Curragh and land the King George at Ascot.

Image: Generous won the 1991 Derby with flying colours for Cole

Since 2020, Cole has shared the licence with son Oliver, who will now take over the operation at Whatcombe on a full-time basis.

"I looked out at a horse this morning and just thought the time has come for me to retire," Cole told The Sun.

"I've been sharing the licence with my son Oliver since 2020, and I'm just very old now. Oliver knows what he's doing and is more than capable."