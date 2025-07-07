Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester and Ripon host domestic action

Worcester and Ripon open their gates for competitive National Hunt and Flat cards - live on Sky Sports Racing this afternoon.

2.42 Worcester - I'm A Starman chases a five-timer

I'm A Starman returns to Worcester where he bought up his four-timer a month ago today. He looks to go one better here, bringing up a five-timer in the Dragonbet - Backing Our Opinion Handicap Chase with champion jockey Sean Bowen booked to ride.

The four-timer run began at Carlisle but May 5th provided him with his most convincing win, where he swept aside rivals by 13 lengths in a handicap hurdle at Warwick over the extended three miles, before following that up with two course and distance wins at Worcester.

Last-time-out winner River Of Joy will look to back up a facile success at Hexham, but will have to carry a 7lb penalty for that success. Trainer Mickey Bowen is yet to get off the mark having saddled a sextet of runners at the Midlands track, but could see his fortunes change here.

Top weights Jimmy The Danger and Bagheera Ginge will look to get back to form after putting up some poor recent showings, whilst Golden Ambition enters calculations having been dropped to a mark of 106.

3.45 Worcester - Might I has first start for new yard

Might I has his first start for new trainer Faye Bromley after switching from Harry Fry in June. Last seen finishing 12th of 26 in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham in March, this is some drop grade in for Faye Bromley's new recruit but looks a good place to get back in the winner's enclosure. Having once been sent off favourite on Constitution Hill's debut, connections will hope they can drain some more ability out of this 9-year-old!

After an underwhelming couple of stars on the Flat, My Chiquita goes back over obstacles for the Ben Brookhouse team. This lad picked up a nice course and distance success back in August and having only been nudged up 2lbs since, he poses a big threat with Jack Quinlan in the plate.

The £9,900 pot has attracted a strong field of 10 with the best of the rest being Handlethekettle, who steps up three furlongs in trip for Jamie Snowden having just won over two miles and four furlongs at the track on June 18.

5.30 Worcester - Auntie Maggie bids for hat-trick

The Alastair Ralph-trained Auntie Maggie heads to Worcester in search of a hat-trick in the closing Download The Dragonbet App Today Mares' Handicap Hurdle. Having won off a mark of 84 at Stratford in the back end of May, she has now risen 13lbs to a mark of 97 after winning again at Uttoxeter in convincing terms. That would point to her not being at the end of her potential and she certainly stands every chance again here.

Definite Dream comes here off top weight after finishing fourth of nine at Warwick in early June and will need to improve against the up and coming Auntie Maggie.

Of the others, Aquifolia shouldn't be discounted after showing real improvement over the course and distance last month. She could arguably benefit from softer ground but trainer Neil Mulholland has a healthy level stakes profit of +125 at the track and will fancy his chances of landing the spoils.

Best of the rest

The highlight of the action from Ripon is arguably the opening 6.30pm Book Now For Saturday July 19th Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes. which sees a few nice types go to post. Ardad filly Ar Diddy Dum Dum could be an interesting newcomer for the Urloxhey team, whilst James Tate hands a first start to Daneh Of Dandy. Of those with experience, Popty Ping looks well-placed to go in for David O'Meara, having ran a promising second on the all-weather at Newcastle the last day.

Elsewhere on the card, Hopeful Joy (who is by Mehmas out of Joyful Hope) will be looking to build on her debut fourth with a good run at 7pm.

Watch every race from Worcester and Ripon, live on Sky Sports Racing.