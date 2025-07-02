Kevin Philippart de Foy makes Amo Racing switch to Freemason Lodge

Kevin Philippart de Foy has been chosen by Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing to replace Raphael Freire as retained trainer at Freemason Lodge in Newmarket.

The Belgian, who already trains in the town, will move to one of the most historic stables in the country, which Joorabchian recently purchased upon the retirement of Sir Michael Stoute.

The news comes at the same time as the completion of an extensive refurbishment and will see Freire return to his previous role as Amo's private trainer.

"First, I'd like to welcome Kevin Philippart de Foy as our new trainer at Freemason Lodge," said Joorabchian in a statement posted on Amo's X account.

"Kevin is a fantastic horseman who understands our goals and shares our ambition. Having known and worked with him for several years, it makes this transition even smoother. We know his character fits and our ideas align perfectly.

"We believe he's the right person to take the operation to the next level, and we're excited about what's ahead with him leading the team at this historic yard.

"At the same time, I want to say a big thank you to Raphael for stepping up and doing such a brilliant job getting Freemason up and running. His work over the past few months has been crucial, and he's laid a solid foundation for the future."

Image: Kia Joorabchian made the decision to replace Raphael Freire

He added: "Raphael has been a big part of Amo Racing's journey so far, and he continues to be an integral part of our team moving forward."

Philippart de Foy said: "I am deeply honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility of taking over at Freemason Lodge and training such an exciting string of horses for Amo Racing.

"This is a major milestone in my career, and I'm incredibly grateful to Kia and the team for the opportunity.

"Amo Racing's investment and ambition in the sport are truly inspiring, and I look forward to playing my part in what I hope will be a very successful journey together."