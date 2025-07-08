Colin Keane to miss Field Of Gold ride in Sussex Stakes at Goodwood with 14-day whip ban

Jockey Colin Keane will miss the ride aboard superstar Field Of Gold in the Sussex Stakes this month after being hit with a 14-day ban for breaking whip rules.

Juddmonte's newly retained rider was found to have used his whip eight times when winning on Windlord at Sandown last week, two above the permitted level in Flat racing.

The suspension, which is doubled in length from the standard because it occurred in a Class 1 contest, will begin on July 22 and run through to August 4.

Juddmonte will now have to seek a replacement for Field Of Gold's next run on July 30, with Oisin Murphy a possible contender having ridden five winners for the owners this season.

Image: Field Of Gold bolts up under Keane in the Irish 2000 Guineas

Rossa Ryan has ridden nine times in the famous green, white and pink colours this season, as has Kieran Shoemark, who was demoted from his role as retained rider after Field Of Gold's much-talked-about defeat in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Field Of Gold has emerged as one of the most exciting Flat horses in recent years, routing his rivals in both the Irish 2000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

In the same race at Sandown, Jamie Spencer was found to have used his whip with his arm above shoulder height on two occasions and will be suspended for seven days from July 22 to July 28.